Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke attended the APC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14

Governor Adeleke publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid at the Abuja event

The Osun governor argued that Tinubu needs more time to see his ongoing reforms through to completion

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke showed up at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, declaring his full backing for President Bola Tinubu's bid to return to Aso Rock in 2027.

Legti.ng reports that Adeleke, a chieftain of the Accord Party, made the appearance and used the occasion to argue that Tinubu deserves a second term because the country's problems cannot be solved within a single four-year tenure.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke declares support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Adeleke's case for Tinubu

The Osun governor said Nigeria's reform process takes time and that pulling support from the president now would be premature. He framed his attendance at the event as a personal decision rooted in the belief that continuity in leadership is necessary for the country to move forward.

"We are going to sing and dance all the way to Aso Rock. We must give our father, the president, and the father of this great nation, time for his reforms to work. It is not easy, and four years is not enough.

"That is why I am here to throw my weight behind the president because we want action, not too much talk. We do not have time. The work has begun, and I have already started mine," Adeleke said.

He called on Nigerians from all parts of the country to rally behind President Tinubu's re-election campaign.

"From every corner, let us rise and ensure that our president returns for a second term so that he can complete his good work," he added.

Adeleke on national progress

The Osun State governor also urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders, tying the president's success directly to the welfare of ordinary citizens.

"Let us, Nigerians, continue to pray for our leaders. If he succeeds, we all succeed. And I know that we shall get there," Adeleke said.

His presence at the APC council inauguration is notable given that he governs Osun State under the Accord Party banner, a rival political party to the ruling APC at the federal level.

Watch Governor Adeleke's video below via the X post:

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Source: Legit.ng