2027 Election: ‘Why I am Supporting Tinubu,’ Accord Party’s Adeleke Speaks Out
- Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke attended the APC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14
- Governor Adeleke publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid at the Abuja event
- The Osun governor argued that Tinubu needs more time to see his ongoing reforms through to completion
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke showed up at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, declaring his full backing for President Bola Tinubu's bid to return to Aso Rock in 2027.
Legti.ng reports that Adeleke, a chieftain of the Accord Party, made the appearance and used the occasion to argue that Tinubu deserves a second term because the country's problems cannot be solved within a single four-year tenure.
Adeleke's case for Tinubu
The Osun governor said Nigeria's reform process takes time and that pulling support from the president now would be premature. He framed his attendance at the event as a personal decision rooted in the belief that continuity in leadership is necessary for the country to move forward.
"We are going to sing and dance all the way to Aso Rock. We must give our father, the president, and the father of this great nation, time for his reforms to work. It is not easy, and four years is not enough.
"That is why I am here to throw my weight behind the president because we want action, not too much talk. We do not have time. The work has begun, and I have already started mine," Adeleke said.
He called on Nigerians from all parts of the country to rally behind President Tinubu's re-election campaign.
"From every corner, let us rise and ensure that our president returns for a second term so that he can complete his good work," he added.
Adeleke on national progress
The Osun State governor also urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders, tying the president's success directly to the welfare of ordinary citizens.
"Let us, Nigerians, continue to pray for our leaders. If he succeeds, we all succeed. And I know that we shall get there," Adeleke said.
His presence at the APC council inauguration is notable given that he governs Osun State under the Accord Party banner, a rival political party to the ruling APC at the federal level.
Watch Governor Adeleke's video below via the X post:
Read more on 2027 election
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.