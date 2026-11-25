A tribute Pete Edochie recorded for late colleague Olu Jacobs in September resurfaced after Edochie's own death on November 25, 2026

In the clip, the Nollywood legend spoke at length about human mortality and said, "if God says it is time, then it is time"

Edochie also told Jacobs that if people recognise each other after death, "there is a possibility we will meet again"

Weeks before his death, Pete Edochie sat in front of a camera to pay tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs and spoke, without knowing it, about his own end.

The September 2026 video, recorded shortly after Jacobs died on September 16 at the age of 84, has resurfaced with striking resonance following Pete Edochie's death on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie reflects on mortality in resurfaced video. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The veteran Nollywood actor was 79 and had been battling prostate cancer. He died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu.

What Pete Edochie said about death

In the tribute, Pete Edochie addressed Olu Jacobs directly, calling him "my brother" and praising him for facing illness with the courage of a soldier.

He acknowledged that Jacobs had surpassed the biblical lifespan of three score and ten, reaching 84, though he lamented that the final six years were overshadowed by sickness.

Turning to the subject of mortality itself, Pete Edochie was blunt:

"Like I said a thousand times, if God says it is time, then it is time."

He added that once a person's allotted time on earth runs out, "there's absolutely nothing you can do about it."

The late actor also touched on what lay beyond death, speaking directly to his departed colleague.

"Olu, if it's true that people recognise themselves after death, then there is a possibility we will meet again," Edochie said.

He also commended Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva, for her steadfast support during those difficult years, and expressed hope that one of Jacobs' children would carry on his acting legacy.

Pete Edochie's death comes 70 days after Olu Jacobs'

At the time, those words belonged to a grieving friend processing the loss of a peer. In hindsight, they read differently.

Pete Edochie died exactly 70 days after Olu Jacobs, bringing an end to two of Nigerian cinema's most iconic careers within the same season.

His son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, issued a statement on behalf of the family confirming the death, with funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Both actors were foundational figures in Nollywood, their performances shaping the industry well before it earned global attention.

Watch Pete Edochie speak about death in the X video below:

Fans react to Pete Edochie's resurfaced video

Social media users shared their grief and shock after the clip began circulating again:

@Kgheuer wrote:

"The man already mourned himself. Who are we?"

@Oluwanifemida reacted:

"Life is very deep to understand. Rest in peace to the two legends Sir Olu Jacobs and Pete Edochie. May their souls Rest in peace."

@REMOTE_JNR shared:

"This man looks like he predicted his own death and that's why he kept on attending interviews showing up more and telling his own stories by himself."

@Cleverson_Nedu commented:

"The day he said this, I saw the video, and then I knew that Ebubedike had seen it coming. Rest in peace legend 🕊️"

@triotribeng said:

"Definitely they saw it coming."

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie's earlier reflections on death prompt fans to revisit his final months. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng