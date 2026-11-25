Folasade Adeleke, cousin of Afrobeats star Davido, faced a troll on X who claimed her looks were only due to makeup

The exchange began after an influencer praised Folasade's appearance, prompting a critic to post a dismissive comment in Nigerian Pidgin

Folasade's response to the troll sparked a wave of reactions online about how women handle unsolicited remarks about their appearance

Davido's cousin Folasade Adeleke wasted no time dealing with an online troll who questioned whether her looks were genuine, shutting down the conversation in a matter of clicks.

The brief but widely discussed exchange took place on X on November 25, 2026.

Folasade Adeleke addresses an X user's criticism of her beauty and makeup in a social media exchange. Photo: folazfab

Source: Instagram

It began on a positive note when a popular X influencer known as Abazz shared a video of Folasade and wrote:

"Folashade Adeleke is so beautiful 🥹."

Folasade Adeleke quoted the post with a "Thank you."

That gracious response, however, opened the door for a troll operating under the handle LighthouseSpace, who fired back with a dismissive remark in Nigerian Pidgin:

"Na make-up Make u fine nothing else."

Folasade Adeleke's swift response

Rather than ignore the comment, Folasade quoted it and attached a clear photo of the man's face directly in her reply, a move that briefly turned attention back on the critic himself.

A follower then stepped in, advising her against engaging further and suggesting that amplifying the troll's comment only gave him more visibility. The follower recommended she simply block him.

Folasade confirmed she had already done exactly that, writing that she had "Blocked him since," accompanied by a lighthearted emoji.

By cutting off further interaction with the account, she effectively ended the exchange on her own terms.

Folasade Adeleke attracts social media attention following an exchange with a troll over her appearance. Photo: folazfab

Source: Instagram

Online reactions to Folasade Adeleke blocking the troll

The incident drew considerable commentary online, with many users siding with Folasade's decision to disengage.

Several commenters pointed out that engaging with trolls, even to clap back, can unintentionally boost their reach.

Many endorsed blocking as a cleaner and more effective way to handle unsolicited criticism, particularly when it targets women's appearances

A number of observers also noted that the brief public back-and-forth had already drawn more eyes to both parties than either may have intended.

Check out the X video that started it all below:

Davido reunites with his daughter Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reunited with his daughter and shared the good news of his reunion in a viral post online.

The singer accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment.

In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng