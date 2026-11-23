President Bola Tinubu publicly claimed the support of Abia State Governor Alex Otti and several Southeast states for his 2027 presidential bid

Tinubu made the declaration while addressing Igbo community leaders and stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23

The president named Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra as states he said are aligned with him going into the 2027 elections

President Bola Tinubu has publicly claimed the backing of Abia State Governor Alex Otti and four Southeast states ahead of the 2027 presidential election, making the declaration at a gathering of Igbo community leaders and stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu listed Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra as states he described as being firmly in his corner, before singling out Governor Otti by name.

President Bola Tinubu says Governor Alex Otti of Abia is supporting him Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Imo is with me. Enugu is with me. Ebonyi is with me. Anambra is with me. Alex Otti, na here we dey together before he went to Abia State. He's with me," Tinubu told the gathering.

The president also appeared to address the absence of some of the officials he mentioned, saying their absence from the event should not be read as a sign of displeasure with him.

"Just because they're not here with me doesn't mean they're angry. When I chose the date, I didn't know I would meet this crowd," he said.

Tinubu's southeast outreach before 2027

Tinubu's comments signal a deliberate effort to consolidate political support in the Southeast geopolitical zone, a region that has historically been a stronghold for opposition parties in presidential contests.

By invoking his personal history with Otti, Tinubu framed the governor's support not as a political calculation but as a continuation of a longstanding relationship that predates Otti's emergence as Abia State governor.

The 2027 general elections are expected to be fiercely contested, with several opposition figures already positioning themselves for a presidential run.

See the video of the president on X here:

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng