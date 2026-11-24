A coalition of accountability groups wrote an open letter to the AGF demanding a public update on the N2.066bn fraud case against the Labour Party's Chima Anyaso

The federal government filed a three-count criminal charge against Anyaso and his company in January 2019 following a petition by a Nigerian bank

The coalition raised concerns about the case after Anyaso declared a bid for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections

A civil society coalition has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to publicly account for the state of a criminal prosecution brought against Dr Chima Anyaso, the Labour Party's candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in Abia state, over an alleged N2.066 billion fraud and forgery matter.

The Coalition of Accountability and Good Governance Advocacy Groups (CAGGAG), in an open letter signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Silas Okonkwo, and Secretary, Ms Onyindamola Ariyo, said there had been no traceable public update on the case since it was widely reported in 2019. The letter was made available to journalists on Tuesday, November 24.

The Coalition of Accountability and Good Governance Advocacy Groups asks AGF Fagbemi to provide an update on the prosecution involving Chima Anyaso. Photo: DG Nasrda

Source: Facebook

What the Charge Alleged

According to the coalition, the federal government filed a three-count charge, marked FHC/L/332c/18, at the Federal High Court in Lagos in January 2019, following a petition by a top Nigerian bank, ThisDay reported.

The charge, which named Dr Chima Anyaso and his company, concerned a N2.066 billion credit facility reportedly obtained for the supply of 15,000 metric tonnes of Aviation Turbine Kerosene.

The prosecution's case centred on two documents dated February 21 and 22, 2011.

Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court was reported to have ordered substituted service on the defendants in January 2019 after the prosecution said it had difficulty reaching them. By December 2019, several preliminary applications filed by the defence had been decided in favour of the prosecution, and the court fixed February 26, 2020, for the arraignment of the defendants, following an earlier adjournment due to Anyaso's reported indisposition.

What the Group Is Asking For

CAGGAG said Nigerians deserved to know whether the February 2020 arraignment took place, whether pleas were entered, and what had happened to the matter since then. The group pressed the AGF to disclose whether the prosecution remained active, had advanced to trial, or had been discontinued, and if discontinued, the legal basis for that decision.

The coalition acknowledged that "the allegations must not be mistaken for a conviction", noting that every defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence. It argued, however, that this presumption "should not become an excuse for public institutions to withhold information about the progress of criminal proceedings instituted in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The group also urged Anyaso to personally clarify the case's status and release any court decisions that showed where the matter currently stands, arguing that candidates seeking seats in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections must be able to withstand legitimate public scrutiny.

Court Threatens Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi

In another report, a Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta state, recently put AGF Fagbemi on notice that he faced imprisonment if he continued to defy a court order directing the release of detained Okuama community leaders.

The warning was contained in a Form 48 titled 'Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court,' issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in a fundamental rights enforcement suit brought by the community leaders.

Source: Legit.ng