Adeyemi Ayomide Samson, a 22-year-old FUTA graduate, emerged as the best graduating student in his Civil Engineering department

The young graduate shared the news on TikTok alongside photos taken with his parents after more than five years of study

His impressive CGPA sparked a wave of attention online after he posted about his academic journey

Adeyemi Ayomide Samson, a 22-year-old Civil Engineering graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has become a talking point online after revealing that he graduated as the best student in his department with a 4.80 CGPA.

The young graduate shared the milestone on his TikTok page, posting photos of himself alongside his parents to mark the end of what he described as a demanding but rewarding academic journey spanning more than five years at the institution.

FUTA graduate celebrates academic success with parents, displays CGPA after emerging best student. Photo Source: TikTok/heynotwhy

Source: TikTok

FUTA: Why Adeyemi Ayomide chose civil engineering

According to Ayomide, his decision to study Civil Engineering was not accidental. He was drawn to the course after watching road construction projects as a child, and the professional dress code associated with engineering also played a role in his choice of discipline.

His academic performance clearly reflected that passion. In a post on his TikTok page, @heynotwhy, he announced:

"After 5+ years of showing up, even when it was hard, the work finally paid off. I'm graduating with a 4.80 CGPA as the Best Graduating Student of the department of Civil Engineering, FUTA.."

He went on to credit the people around him for making the achievement possible, adding:

"Thank you to my family, my lecturers, and my classmates. I couldn't have done it without you guys.."

FUTA's best student reflects on hard work

The post drew considerable attention, with many social media users reacting to both his near-perfect CGPA and his candid account of what it took to reach that point.

For a programme known for its rigorous demands, maintaining a 4.80 CGPA across five-plus academic years is a feat that struck a chord with many Nigerians who have experienced or witnessed the pressures of studying engineering at a federal university.

Legit.ng has reached out to Adeyemi Ayomide Samson for further comments.

Read the post he shared below:

FUTA graduate shares UTME score, his CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Moses Udah, went viral after revealing how he turned a 192 score in the 2019 UTME into an impressive 4.72 CGPA.

Udah had initially hoped to study Mathematics at the University of Ibadan but changed his plans after scoring below his expectations in the examination.

Source: Legit.ng