Senator Orji Uzor Kalu explained that opposition parties have run out of time to agree on a single presidential candidate ahead of 2027

Kalu expressed strong confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election, citing the APC's grassroots reach across Nigeria

The experienced federal lawmaker condemned political violence, calling on candidates to campaign on records rather than intimidation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate, said on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, that opposition political parties can no longer realistically agree on a consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported by Channels TV, Kalu made the remarks while speaking with Senate correspondents.

President Bola Tinubu's supporter, Orji Uzor Kalu, speaks on the opposition's 2027 consensus presidential candidate plan. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

The former governor was responding to reports that opposition groups plan to meet to discuss fielding a joint candidate against President Bola Tinubu.

The senator acknowledged that a united opposition could have been a serious threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but argued that too much time had already been lost. In his view, the window for building a credible coalition has effectively closed.

2027 election: Opposition coalition struggle

The backdrop to Kalu's comments is the work of G-100, a political pressure group convened by Salihu Lukman, former Director-General of the Progressives Governors' Forum. The group was set up specifically to bring opposition parties together around a common platform and a single presidential candidate for 2027.

G-100 has held consultations with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, among other political figures. The group's argument is that opposition parties running separately would struggle to unseat the APC, given the ruling party's entrenched political structures and electoral advantages.

Despite those efforts, opposition politicians have continued to pursue their own individual ambitions, with little sign of an agreement taking shape. The lack of movement has fuelled doubts about whether the coalition project can succeed as the 2027 election draws closer.

Orji Uzor Kalu reaffirms support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Kalu backs Tinubu, condemns violence

Kalu, himself a former Abia State governor, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would win re-election, pointing to what he described as the APC's wide grassroots support and political network across the country. He went so far as to frame the coming election as a contest of "Tinubu versus Tinubu", suggesting no opposition figure currently has the political strength to mount a credible challenge.

On political violence, Kalu was unequivocal in his condemnation, according to The Punch. He described the use of thugs, intimidation and physical attacks during campaigns as deeply troubling, while noting that such behaviour had been part of Nigeria's political landscape since independence.

He called on politicians and their supporters to embrace peaceful, democratic engagement and urged that electoral contests be decided on the basis of candidates' records, achievements and capacity to govern.

Furthermore, Kalu stressed that no political contest was worth the loss of human lives, and noted that even rival politicians across party lines often maintained cordial personal relationships away from the political arena.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng