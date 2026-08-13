A prominent prophet, Baba Confirm JP, boldly predicted the outcome of the forthcoming 2026 Osun election

Baba Confirm JP pointed to his 2022 Osun state gubernatorial election prophecy as evidence of his track record

The 2026 Osun governorship election will take place on Saturday, August 15, to elect the governor of the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - A Nigerian cleric who goes by the name Baba Confirm JP has made a public prophecy that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke will retain his seat in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the prophet issued his declaration in a recent social media video, saying God revealed to him that Adeleke, who is running on the Accord Party platform, will win the poll despite what he described as political manoeuvres from the presidency.

Baba Confirm JP predicts victory for Accord's Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Asiri Irawo - Mystery of Star, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Baba Confirm JP's prophecy on Adeleke

Speaking directly to the camera, Baba Confirm JP said:

"Adeleke is the divinely-ordained candidate. The prophecy stands. I don't care about all the political gimmicks of President Bola Tinubu, Adeleke would win. If my prophecy does not come to pass, let them take me away and execute me."

The cleric framed his prediction within what he called a proven record of accuracy, pointing specifically to the disputed 2022 Osun governorship election, which Adeleke won before defending his mandate through a legal battle.

He said:

"In 2022 when there were doubts over whether he would win the Osun gubernatorial election, I prophesied his victory. Even when some prophets claimed that he would lose in court during the litigation related to the election, I proclaimed him the victor. Go and watch the videos on my YouTube."

Osun: Baba Confirm JP backs Adeleke’s re-election

Baba Confirm JP was unequivocal in his conclusion, saying no political force could alter the outcome he had foreseen.

He added:

"I only say God's words. No one can displace Adeleke. He will continue as governor."

Legit.ng reports that the August 15 Osun governorship election is expected to be a closely watched contest, with Adeleke seeking a second term as the state's chief executive.

Although 14 candidates were initially on the ballot, barely a week before the election, Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), withdrew from the contest and endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji. Adeyemi-Doro will still be on the ballot despite his withdrawal.

The contest has increasingly taken the shape of a three-way battle involving incumbent Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party, Oyebamiji of the APC, and Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Watch Baba Confirm JP's prophecy on the 2027 elections below via Facebook:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng