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Osun Election: Big Win For APC's Oyebamiji as Governorship Candidate Steps Down For Him
Politics

Osun Election: Big Win For APC's Oyebamiji as Governorship Candidate Steps Down For Him

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • APGA governorship candidate Adesina Adeyemi-Doro announced his withdrawal from the Osun State governorship race at a media conference in Osogbo on Saturday
  • Adeyemi-Doro said consultations with his supporters and senior party officials informed his decision to back APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji
  • APC's Oyebamiji welcomed the endorsement and promised an inclusive administration open to cooperation with political groups across the state

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Osun State, Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, has withdrawn from the race and thrown his weight behind Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi-Doro called on his supporters and all APGA members in the state to cast their votes for Oyebamiji when the election comes around.

APC's Bola Oyebamiji gains APGA's support in Osun election
Adesina Adeyemi-Doro backs APC's Oyebamiji in Osun election. Photo credit: @ConceptsJa67941/@RealFikayomi66
Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Adeyemi-Doro announced the decision at a media conference in Osogbo on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

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Consultations led to APC/APGA alliance

He said the move was not taken unilaterally, explaining that he consulted widely with his supporters, as well as the state party chairman, secretary, and other senior officials before arriving at the decision.

According to The Punch, Adeyemi-Doro also said his review of the candidates competing in the governorship election convinced him that aligning with Oyebamiji was the right call.

“I am here today to declare publicly to the good people of Osun State our allegiance, support, and collaboration as we join His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.
“I have been watching the candidates closely, and after wide consultations with my state chairman, secretary, and other senior members of the party, we have reached an alignment. At the end of the day, we are all progressives.
“We look forward to a situation where, by the special grace of God, we will deliver Osun State to our governor, Oyebamiji.”

Read also

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The APGA governorship candidate pointed to what he described as a shared progressive orientation between both camps.

He expressed confidence that the new political alliance would give Oyebamiji a stronger chance of winning the election.

APC's Oyebamiji welcomes APGA alliance

Responding to the announcement, Oyebamiji said he was pleased to receive the endorsement and pledged that any administration he leads would be inclusive, giving APGA members a sense of belonging.

The APC candidate added that his campaign remained open to working with individuals and political groups who are committed to the development of Osun State.

APC's Oyebamiji gains APGA's support to challenge Adeleke in Osun guber election
APGA's Adesina Adeyemi-Doro backs APC's Oyebamiji against Adeleke. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke
Source: Instagram

Osun election 2026: Who is APC governorship candidate?

Recall that Oyebamiji is the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Oyebamiji has served as MD/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority since October 2023 under President Tinubu.

The Ikire-born politician previously held the position of Commissioner for Finance in Osun State under two governors.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCOsun StateAPGA
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