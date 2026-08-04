A video of APM gubernatorial candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi interpreting in church went viral on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

The clip emerged days after ADC guber candidate Taofeek Adegoke was also caught on camera buying and eating corn by the roadside

Nigerians on social media linked both sightings to vote-winning campaigns ahead of the 2027 Oyo State governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - A video showing Bimbo Adekanmbi, the Action People's Movement (APM) governorship candidate for Oyo State, interpreting in a church service has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention as the 2027 election season heats up.

The video sparked immediate reactions from users who tied the appearance to political campaigning ahead of the 2027 guber election.

Bimbo Adekanmbi interprets in church ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @NifemiStudio/@Abiola_ng1

Source: Twitter

The clip, which circulated on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, was shared by Oyo-focused news account @Oyoaffairs on X.

Oyo guber race heats up

With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, the back-to-back sightings of opposing candidates in seemingly everyday, grassroots settings have caught the attention of Oyo residents and political observers alike, many of whom read the appearances as deliberate outreach strategies.

Reactions to the church video were a mix of humour and genuine curiosity. @enythnn asked,

"Will he continue to serve in the house of the Lord if he eventually becomes the next governor?" while also noting in a separate comment that "this strategy is better than being seen eating corn by the roadside."

@PaolaRagnar summarised the mood with a sharp observation:

"One dey buy corn, one dey interpret, next one go dey yan garri very soon."

@adetayo003 wrote,

"Anything for politics. My idolo, ride on," while also joking that another politician should lead Friday prayers.

@deeduke1 took a different view, writing,

"You will agree with me that he's better suited for the church than being in politics as guber."

@Kenwithgrace questioned the approach:

"All the aspirant with their different strategy to win votes. Good luck o, Bimbo Adekanmibi? That's a question that deserves a question mark."

@dedaakinola summed up the general sentiment:

"See strategy. Oselu will make you do things ehn."

@Lamilekanadisa noted a change in style, writing:

"Dem done tell him to dey wear native. E no dey sagg again."

Oyo ADC guber candidate spotted buying roadside corn

Recall that Oyo ADC governorship candidate Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke was photographed buying and eating roasted corn at a roadside stall on Monday, August 4, 2026.

The image, shared by verified account @Oyoaffairs, quickly drew attention as Oyo State preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather pace.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the post dismissed the gesture as a tired political tactic, saying voters in 2026 are too wise to be swayed by it.

Oyo governor announces his preferred successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde endorsed Adekanmbi as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

Political reactions surged as an endorsement hinted at new alliances between the PDP and APM in Oyo state.

Makinde encouraged Adekanmbi to establish an independent leadership path focused on sustained development.

Source: Legit.ng