Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele released a prophecy about the upcoming Osun governorship election, issuing warnings to key figures involved

The outspoken cleric alleged that a party has made plans to contest the election result beyond the highly anticipated polls

The 2026 Osun governorship election will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to elect the governor of the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued strong prophetic warnings to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, and security officials ahead of the Osun governorship election 2026.

Legit.ng reports that speaking recently through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said God had already chosen Adeleke to serve a second term, but cautioned that the victory could be contested through back-channel means by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Primate Ayodele predicts a second-term victory for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2026 Osun election, while warning of possible APC challenges. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Ayodele's warning to Adeleke

The cleric said the APC's strategy would focus not on winning at the polls but on the period after the election, warning Adeleke to stay alert and maintain intelligence on the ground.

Ayodele said:

"In the Osun election, God has already anointed Ademola Adeleke to secure a second term in office. He will win the election, but the APC are working towards the aftermath of the win. They will attempt to steal victory from Adeleke if he isn't careful enough."

He added:

"The governor must follow them closely and ensure he has eyes on the ground because they have already concluded their plans to go beyond the election polls to get victory by all means. Adeleke must stay with his win till the very end."

In a separate statement, Primate Ayodele said the only path to an APC victory runs through electoral manipulation, and warned that such an outcome would carry serious consequences for the state and the party's candidate.

"The APC isn't going to win, except they force themselves. The present candidate of the APC isn't a preferred candidate before God, so bringing him in is like truncating God's choice for the people of Osun state, and it's going to be serious," he said.

Warning to INEC chairman, security forces

Primate Ayodele directed a pointed message at the INEC chairman, urging him not to yield to political pressure or allow the election to be manipulated.

"If the election is rigged, the INEC chairman will be made to suffer for it and those who pushed him into it will not stand by him. It's better he allows things to go the way they should to avoid any issues after the election. He shouldn't allow himself to be used by politicians in the state; if not, God will be angry with him, and the people of Nigeria will not take it easy with him," Ayodele said.

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security personnel to avoid being drawn into any plan to cause violence during the election, describing the atmosphere as volatile.

"Fighting and killing isn't the answer to the election; anyone who kills and spreads the blood of innocent people for the election will see the wrath of God," he added.

Primate Ayodele has consistently predicted an Adeleke victory, maintaining that the governor remains the candidate chosen by God for Osun state at this time.

Primate Ayodele maintains that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains his predicted choice to win the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.

Adeleke is a chieftain of the Accord, a party he joined in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng