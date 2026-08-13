The UK government released a list of actions it has warned foreigners not to take while their visa application is still being processed

The warning covers major financial and personal decisions that applicants typically make in preparation for relocation

One of the key restrictions involves employment, with the UK advising applicants against making a move that could leave them without income

The United Kingdom has issued a clear warning to people who have applied for a British visa, urging them to hold off on taking certain life-changing steps until a decision has been made on their application.

The advisory, directed at foreign nationals who are waiting on their visa outcome, covers five specific actions that the UK government considers premature and potentially costly if taken before approval is confirmed.

UK warns foreigners not to do 5 things until their visa has been issued. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/clubfoto/James Manning - PA Images/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

What the UK says applicants must avoid

According to the UK government, anyone who has submitted a visa application should not take any of the following steps while waiting for a decision:

1. Do not sell your house

2. Do not sell your car

3. Do not sell your property

4. Do not resign from your job

5. Do not make non-refundable flight or other travel arrangements

The reasoning behind the guidance is straightforward: a visa application is not a guarantee of entry, and taking irreversible financial or personal steps before receiving confirmation could leave an applicant in a seriously vulnerable position should their application be refused or delayed.

Why the warning matters for applicants

Selling property, quitting a job, or booking non-refundable travel based on the assumption that a visa will be approved are decisions that cannot easily be undone. If an application is rejected, an individual who has already resigned from their job or sold their home would have very little to return to while they consider their next steps.

The caution around non-refundable travel arrangements is particularly relevant, as many applicants book flights or accommodation in advance, sometimes at great expense, only to find themselves out of pocket if their visa does not come through in time or is denied altogether.

By making these five points explicit, the UK government is effectively asking applicants to preserve their current circumstances until they have received formal confirmation of their visa status, reducing the financial and personal risk of an unsuccessful application.

UK attached conditions to graduate visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined two key restrictions for foreigners on the Graduate visa.

The rules state that Graduate visa holders cannot claim public funds or a state pension and are also not permitted to work as professional sportspersons in the country.

Source: Legit.ng