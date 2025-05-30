The fate of Governor Adeleke and Oyebanji will be decided as INEC has set the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections for July 20 and Saturday, August 8, 2026, respectively

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this in a statement on Friday, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed commissioners, recently confirmed by the National Assembly

Yakubu also gave an update regarding the commission's final arrangements for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Assembly

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states for Saturday, July 20, and Saturday, August 8, 2026, respectively.

INEC confirms dates it will hold the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the dates on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), whose nominations were recently approved by the National Assembly.

Explaining further, Yakubu also revealed that the Commission is finalising preparations for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in both the National and State Houses of Assembly, The Nation reported.

“For Ekiti State, the election will be held on Saturday, 20th June 2026. However, party primaries will start on 20th October 2025 and end on 10th November 2025 to enable political parties to upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal, which automatically shuts down by 6.00 pm on 22nd December 2025, i.e., not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 18th January 2026, while campaign in public by political parties will commence on 21st January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day,” Yakubu said.

“In the case of Osun State, the election will be held on Saturday, 8th August 2026. Party primaries will start on 24th November 2025 and end on 15th December 2025. The portal for the upload of nomination forms by political parties closes at 6.00 pm on 9th February 2026, i.e,. not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 9th March 2026, while the campaign in public by political parties will commence on 11th March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.

Osun, Ekiti guber: Adeleke, Oyebanji vying for second term

Governors Oyebanji and Adeleke of Ekiti and Osun will know their fate in the forthcoming governorship elections that will be held in 2026. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, H.E Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Ekiti state governor, serving under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, serving under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are vying for a second term in office.

Their fate would be determined by the outcome of the 2026 elections.

However, INEC added:

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of political parties and public information.”

As reported by The Nation, Yakubu also said the commission is finalising arrangements for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Read more about INEC here:

Details shortly…

INEC fixes date for Anambra state governorship election

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the date for the Anambra state governorship election in 2025 was announced on Thursday, October 17.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Anambra governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the date complies with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng