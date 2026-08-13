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Viral Moment Between Woli Agba and Kwam1 at Lateef Adedimeji’s Party Sparks Reactions
Celebrities

Viral Moment Between Woli Agba and Kwam1 at Lateef Adedimeji’s Party Sparks Reactions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Nigerian comedian Woli Agba took to the stage with Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party
  • The comedian's signature hip-shaking dance style drew a wave of light-hearted reactions from fans online
  • The grand celebration in Lagos attracted a star-studded guest list from across the Nigerian entertainment industry

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Comedian Woli Agba found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip of him dancing energetically alongside Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate made the rounds on social media.

The moment took place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the thanksgiving ceremony of Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, organised to celebrate the birth of their triplet sons.

Woli Agba and K1 De Ultimate share a lively moment at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving
Woli Agba joins K1 De Ultimate on stage during Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving celebration. Photo: woliagba_ayoajewole/kingwasiuayindemarshal
Source: Instagram

Woli Agba, dressed in traditional attire, bent low and shook his lower body enthusiastically as Kwam 1 praised him and fellow comedian Dele Omo Woli with special dedications.

Read also

Shade Okoya’s action against her son at Adedimeji’s party sparks reactions: “African mothers never disappoint”

Band members and the crowd cheered him on throughout the performance.

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Woli Agba, whose full name is Ayobami Ajewole, is a widely recognised skit maker, actor and entertainer.

He previously explained that the character's distinctive hip movement was inspired by how certain prophets move during church services, with the hip-shooting style typically associated with women.

At that time, he noted that the move felt natural to the character and was something he could pull off convincingly.

A star-studded triplet's thanksgiving in Lagos

The celebration drew some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment. Actresses including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Omowunmi Dada, Bukky Wright, Foluke Daramola, Juliana Olayode, Eniola Badmus and Eniola Ajao were all in attendance.

Veteran actors Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri and Mide Martins were also spotted at the event.

Other guests included singer Waje, Veekee James and her husband, Stan Nze, alongside his wife Blessing Obasi, Isbae U, Kiekie, Enioluwa and several others.

Read also

Shade Okoya, Iyabo Ojo, other Nollywood stars turn up in style for Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe triplets’ party

Shade Okoya attended with her sons Raheem and Wahab Okoya.

K1 De Ultimate performed at the event and gifted the couple bundles of cash.

Woli Agba performs alongside K1 De Ultimate at the thanksgiving celebration for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets
Woli Agba and K1 De Ultimate entertain guests at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving. Photo: woliagba_ayoajewole/kingwasiuayindemarshal
Source: Instagram

Lateef and Mo Bimpe's road to parenthood

The thanksgiving followed a deeply personal journey for the couple, who wed in December 2021.

Lateef Adedimeji had earlier announced the arrival of the boys on Instagram, describing the months before their birth as a period spent "building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing" of his life, and referring to the boys as three kings.

The boys received the names Rahman, Raheem and Rakeeb at a private Islamic naming ceremony held at their Lekki, Lagos home.

Adedimeji later spoke openly about the ridicule and stigma the couple endured before the triplets arrived, describing their experience as a testimony.

Mo Bimpe summed up the transition as moving "from waiting to wonder, from tears to thanksgiving."

Watch Woli Agba's dance with Kwam 1 in the video below:

Fans react to Woli Agba's dance

Read also

Kwam 1 gifts Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe bundles of cash at triplets’ thanksgiving, video trends

Social media users were thoroughly entertained by the clip:

@he_isnotthatguy:

"E go dey judi like woman"

@deejaya_1:

"Woli agba and dele wey dey dance to one corner inside church"

@Ollygee4:

"Oluaye ma gbe e de be ni seh"

@ZDapson:

"Lovely moment"

@babaiyaeeyan:

"And this Woli Agba is the pastor of a church ??"

Shade Okoya's against son at Adedimeji's party trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral clip from Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving party captured a parenting moment rather than the celebrity turnout.

Shade Okoya was seen firmly pinching her son, Wahab, after he failed to rise while she greeted the Nollywood couple.

The discreet gesture quickly prompted him to stand and acknowledge the hosts, earning praise online as a classic display of proper Omoluabi upbringing.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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