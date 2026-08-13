Nigerian comedian Woli Agba took to the stage with Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party

The comedian's signature hip-shaking dance style drew a wave of light-hearted reactions from fans online

The grand celebration in Lagos attracted a star-studded guest list from across the Nigerian entertainment industry

Comedian Woli Agba found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip of him dancing energetically alongside Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate made the rounds on social media.

The moment took place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the thanksgiving ceremony of Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, organised to celebrate the birth of their triplet sons.

Woli Agba joins K1 De Ultimate on stage during Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving celebration. Photo: woliagba_ayoajewole/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

Woli Agba, dressed in traditional attire, bent low and shook his lower body enthusiastically as Kwam 1 praised him and fellow comedian Dele Omo Woli with special dedications.

Band members and the crowd cheered him on throughout the performance.

Woli Agba, whose full name is Ayobami Ajewole, is a widely recognised skit maker, actor and entertainer.

He previously explained that the character's distinctive hip movement was inspired by how certain prophets move during church services, with the hip-shooting style typically associated with women.

At that time, he noted that the move felt natural to the character and was something he could pull off convincingly.

A star-studded triplet's thanksgiving in Lagos

The celebration drew some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment. Actresses including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Omowunmi Dada, Bukky Wright, Foluke Daramola, Juliana Olayode, Eniola Badmus and Eniola Ajao were all in attendance.

Veteran actors Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri and Mide Martins were also spotted at the event.

Other guests included singer Waje, Veekee James and her husband, Stan Nze, alongside his wife Blessing Obasi, Isbae U, Kiekie, Enioluwa and several others.

Shade Okoya attended with her sons Raheem and Wahab Okoya.

K1 De Ultimate performed at the event and gifted the couple bundles of cash.

Woli Agba and K1 De Ultimate entertain guests at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving. Photo: woliagba_ayoajewole/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

Lateef and Mo Bimpe's road to parenthood

The thanksgiving followed a deeply personal journey for the couple, who wed in December 2021.

Lateef Adedimeji had earlier announced the arrival of the boys on Instagram, describing the months before their birth as a period spent "building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing" of his life, and referring to the boys as three kings.

The boys received the names Rahman, Raheem and Rakeeb at a private Islamic naming ceremony held at their Lekki, Lagos home.

Adedimeji later spoke openly about the ridicule and stigma the couple endured before the triplets arrived, describing their experience as a testimony.

Mo Bimpe summed up the transition as moving "from waiting to wonder, from tears to thanksgiving."

Watch Woli Agba's dance with Kwam 1 in the video below:

Fans react to Woli Agba's dance

Social media users were thoroughly entertained by the clip:

@he_isnotthatguy:

"E go dey judi like woman"

@deejaya_1:

"Woli agba and dele wey dey dance to one corner inside church"

@Ollygee4:

"Oluaye ma gbe e de be ni seh"

@ZDapson:

"Lovely moment"

@babaiyaeeyan:

"And this Woli Agba is the pastor of a church ??"

Shade Okoya's against son at Adedimeji's party trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral clip from Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving party captured a parenting moment rather than the celebrity turnout.

Shade Okoya was seen firmly pinching her son, Wahab, after he failed to rise while she greeted the Nollywood couple.

The discreet gesture quickly prompted him to stand and acknowledge the hosts, earning praise online as a classic display of proper Omoluabi upbringing.

Source: Legit.ng