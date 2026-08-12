The Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide released a statement on August 11, 2026, addressing the death of Nollywood actress Tope Osoba

The church confirmed it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the 40-year-old's death, which occurred on August 5, 2026

Prophet Itunu Onadeko, identified as Osoba's fiancé and a Shepherd of the church, is at the centre of the controversy

The Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide has officially broken its silence over the death of Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba, who passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at the age of 40, shortly after public celebrations of her surviving breast cancer.

The statement, published on the church's official website on August 11, 2026 and signed by Head of Media and Publicity AVSE Kayode Ajala, directly addressed public suspicion surrounding the actress's fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the Shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Onibuore Cathedral, located in the Bogije area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Celestial Church of Christ responds to allegations surrounding Temitope Osoba’s death and her fiancé. Photo: osobatemitope/cccworldwideofficial

Source: Instagram

Celestial Church condemns allegations, vows to investigate

The church expressed deep sadness at the loss of Tope Osoba, describing her as a promising life cut short in its prime, while also acknowledging the grief of her family and loved ones.

However, it made it clear that it would not remain passive while the church's name was being drawn into controversy.

"We are not folding our arms and watching from the kerb, as the name and image of our church is dragged and battered by the alleged involvement of Prophet Itunu Onadeko in the untimely death of Temitope Osoba," the statement read.

The Celestial church was firm in asserting that its doctrine leaves no room for idolatry, black magic, cultism, or the use of charms, describing allegations surrounding the Shepherd as "quite embarrassing" to the institution.

According to the statement, internal investigations are already underway, with the church pledging to work alongside the police and relevant law enforcement agencies to uncover the full truth behind Tope Osoba's death.

Church threatens sanction if Onadeko is found guilty

The church also issued a stern warning regarding the consequences Prophet Onadeko, Tope Osoba's fiancé, could face depending on how investigations unfold.

"If the allegations against Prophet Itunu Onadeko of the Celestial Church of Christ are found to be true at the end of ongoing investigations, he would not only be made to face the internal sanctions of the church, but he would also be made to face the full length of the law," the statement declared.

The church's Spiritual Head, His Eminence Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, was cited as personally assuring both Osoba's family and the general public that the church's internal machinery is working to ensure justice is served.

The statement concluded with a prayer for the late actress

"May the soul of Temitope Osoba rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Celestial Church of Christ outlines its position on the controversy surrounding Temitope Osoba’s death. Photo: osobatemitope/cccworldwideofficial

Source: Instagram

Ronke Oshodi Oke Slams Pastor Fiancé

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke criticised Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the fiancé of late actress Temitope Osoba, for his controversial remarks after her death.

She accused him of hypocrisy, pointing out that he tolerated Osoba’s smoking habit while donations worth millions of naira were flowing in, but distanced himself once the money was gone.

Ronke Oshodi Oke further questioned the morality of a pastor cohabiting with a woman for years without marrying her.

Source: Legit.ng