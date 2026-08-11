Peter Obi dismissed a report attributing a statement to him suggesting Nigerian soldiers should refuse pay rises until after elections

The NDC presidential candidate called the claim entirely untrue and reaffirmed his support for the welfare of security personnel

The denial drew mixed reactions online, with supporters backing Obi while critics questioned his track record on security policy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has denied making any statement suggesting that Nigerian soldiers should turn down salary increases ahead of the polls.

Obi described the claim as false and said it misrepresented his position on the welfare of the country's military personnel.

"Unwavering respect": Peter Obi defends soldiers' welfare amid claims. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

He stated this in a post published on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, via his official X account @PeterObi.

Obi clarifies his position on Soldiers' welfare

Obi said his respect for Nigeria's security forces has never wavered and that he has consistently called for the provision of proper equipment, motivation, and protection for personnel in uniform.

He pointed to previous remarks he made questioning why soldiers were left without timely rescue support during engagements with insurgents as evidence that his concern for troops is genuine.

"My profound respect for our security forces, particularly the Nigerian Army personnel who diligently serve and protect our nation under challenging conditions, is unwavering."

He added that if elected president, the welfare, safety, and dignity of soldiers would be a priority under his administration.

"Those who ensure Nigeria's security must never be relegated to a secondary concern."

Military salary increase: Mixed reactions online

The post drew varied responses on X. Supporter @nastytunery credited the denial to political mischief, writing:

"The APC and their supporters are known for false allegations, blackmail and propaganda. Well-meaning Nigerians know you never said anything of such, ride on, my incoming President."

However, @ustaz_o challenged Obi's broader credibility, arguing:

"Nigerians have lost hope

in you... You have no blueprint; you have failed to explain in detail how you would tackle insecurity, corruption, and pulling people out of poverty as you claimed differently."

@RomeoAlphaX called for caution, saying:

"When a statement is being attributed to a public figure, especially on something as sensitive as soldiers' welfare, facts should come before political narratives."

@SamuelA62050305 was sceptical of the denial, writing:

"But you said it was too close to the election."

@TheNaijaFact pushed for specifics beyond campaign promises:

"Soldiers need more than 'if elected' pledges, show the actual plan for kit, pay and rapid response."

@OluwasegunReus offered a more sympathetic reading, arguing that questioning why soldiers were left vulnerable is itself a form of solidarity:

"Asking why soldiers were left vulnerable is not an attack on them; it is standing up for them."

List of military’s new salary structure

Recall that President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of 30% to 80% for 250,000 military personnel.

Junior soldiers received the largest pay hikes, reflecting support for frontline operatives.

The new salary structure, expected to take effect on September 1, aims to boost troop morale amidst national security challenges.

Tinubu approves salary increments for Armed Forces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved salary increases ranging from 30 to 80 per cent for Nigeria's armed forces, effective September 1, 2026.

The pay rise covers about 250,000 personnel, with the biggest increases going to the lowest-ranking soldiers.

The annual salary bill for the armed forces will jump from N660 billion to N924 billion under the new arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng