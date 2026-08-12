FCT Minister Nyesom Wike ordered the immediate closure of the secretariat that managed sales of Federal Government Houses in Abuja

Wike's directive came through a statement issued by his senior special assistant on Wednesday, July 2026, days after President Bola Tinubu dissolved the committee

A new division under the Department of Land Administration will take over duties previously handled by the dissolved committee

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has ordered the immediate shutdown of the secretariat established to support the now-dissolved Ad-hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses in the Federal Capital Territory. President Bola Tinubu recently dissolved the committee.

The directive was announced on Wednesday, August 12, through a statement signed by Wike's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and issued to newsmen.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike closes the secretariat of the committee dissolved by President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Alongside the closure order, Wike approved the creation of a dedicated division within the Department of Land Administration. The new division will absorb all responsibilities previously carried out by the defunct Sales of Federal Government Houses (SFGH) secretariat, covering matters that arise from the committee's earlier activities.

Why the secretariat was kept open

According to the statement, the secretariat had not been formally wound down when the ad-hoc committee completed its original assignment. Instead, it was kept running to deal with outstanding issues that continued to arise from the committee's work.

The statement read:

"Upon the completion of the assignments of the Ad-hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses in the FCT, the Secretariat was retained to attend to issues arising from the committee's activities."

New division to handle federal housing sales

By moving these functions into a permanent division within the Department of Land Administration, the ministry aims to bring greater structure and accountability to how Federal Government house sales in the FCT are administered going forward. The new division is expected to handle residual cases from the committee as well as any related matters that may arise.

See the full statement on X here:

Wike denies lobbying to be APC campaign DG

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike responded to media reports linking him to a push for the DG role in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The reports had listed Wike alongside other top party officials allegedly being considered or lobbying for the campaign position.

Wike's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, addressed the claims on the minister's behalf, calling the reports false and urging Nigerians to desist from them.

Source: Legit.ng