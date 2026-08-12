FG Releases Statement on Federal Jobs, Sends Message to Nigerians
- The Federal Character Commission issued a public warning against job racketeering in federal institutions
- The commission provided two dedicated phone lines for Nigerians to report suspected cases of job racketeering
- Nigeria has 87.2 million people aged 15 to 64, representing a massive, growing workforce that continues to expand each year
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has told Nigerians in clear terms that federal government jobs are not for sale, and has called on anyone with knowledge of job racketeering to report it immediately.
Legit.ng reports that the commission made this known through its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, August 10, 2026, urging members of the public to use its whistleblower platform to flag suspicious activity around federal recruitment.
The FCC said in the post:
"Federal jobs are not for sale."
Anyone wishing to report a suspected case can reach the commission through two dedicated phone lines: +234 915 763 8393 and +234 913 861 0089. The FCC also directed whistleblowers to its online reporting portal for written submissions.
FCC warns against federal job fraud
Under the commission's recruitment guidelines, vacancies in federal institutions must be publicly advertised so that all qualified Nigerians have an equal chance to apply. Selection is expected to be based on merit, competence and the qualifications attached to each role, not on personal connections or payments.
The FCC has previously made clear that it is not a recruitment agency. Its role is to monitor hiring processes across ministries, departments, agencies and government-owned institutions to ensure they comply with the federal character principle, which requires proportional representation across Nigeria's states and geopolitical zones. The commission does not select candidates or place workers in government positions.
Despite this, some individuals have reportedly been exploiting the FCC's name, claiming to have insider connections within the commission and demanding money in exchange for securing federal appointments. The commission has warned Nigerians to be wary of such claims.
FCC lists verified federal job vacancies
The FCC currently lists verified recruitment opportunities from several federal institutions on its official website, including vacancies in the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service and the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The commission advised job seekers to rely only on announcements made through official government channels and verified sources, rather than individuals who demand payment as a condition for employment.
Read the Federal Character Commission’s full X post on federal jobs not being for sale below:
Read more on job hiring
- US Mission Nigeria is hiring: How to apply for new job openings in 2026
- Apply Now: List of jobs available for Nigerians at US Embassy and application deadlines
FG lists 7 job application mistakes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCC warned Nigerians seeking public sector employment about seven common mistakes that could hurt their chances of landing legitimate government jobs.
The warning appeared in a public awareness post on the commission's official website, urging applicants to stick to official channels and stay alert to fraudulent recruitment schemes.
At the top of the list was the risk of relying on unofficial recruitment sources. The FCC said fraudsters frequently set up fake websites and circulate misleading advertisements through social media and forwarded messages, tricking job seekers into submitting personal details or money.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.