Victoria Lee, a 37-year-old farmer, arrived at her wedding riding her Swiss cow, White Chocolate Button, in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea

Victoria explained that the cow is "pretty much my best friend" and had been part of festive activities on the farm long before the big day

After the ceremony, the newlyweds left their guests to return to the farm for a couple of hours before rejoining the celebrations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

London, England - A farmer bride in Somerset turned heads recently when she rode one of her cows to her own wedding ceremony, in what guests described as a truly unforgettable entrance.

Victoria Lee, 37, arrived at St Mark’s Church in the village of Mark, near Burnham-on-Sea, riding her Swiss cow, White Chocolate Button, with her bridesmaids walking alongside her to the church door, according to the Daily Mail.

Victoria Lee arrives at her wedding ceremony riding her Swiss cow, White Chocolate Button, in a unique farm-themed entrance in England. Photo credit: @burnham_on_sea

Source: Twitter

As reported by the BBC on Monday, August 10, Victoria said the decision was personal.

"She is pretty much my best friend," she said of the cow, explaining why she wanted White Chocolate Button to play a part in her special day.

Bride’s unusual cow-riding wedding entrance

Victoria grew up on her family's farm in Dorset, where she took to riding cows from a young age after being told she could not have a pony. That early habit eventually led to one of the more unusual wedding entrances Somerset has seen in recent memory.

Planning for the bovine procession was not entirely straightforward. Victoria had initially hoped to train a second cow, Basil, as a backup. That plan did not last long. "She didn't want to do it… she tried to roll me off," Victoria recalled, and the idea was dropped.

White Chocolate Button, by contrast, proved far more co-operative. The cow is well accustomed to attention at the farm, having taken part in Halloween festivities over the years.

Victoria said:

"She gets a bed sheet put over her with eyes and ears cut out, so she's used to being dressed up."

Legit.ng reports that while cattle feature prominently in marriage traditions around the world, including their use as dowries or bride prices in parts of Africa and symbolic cattle ceremonies in parts of India, riding one down the aisle remains a truly unique event. Thus, Lee caught global attention after riding her favourite cow to her wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Bride leaves wedding to milk cows

Victoria was transported to the village by tractor before completing the final stretch of the journey on White Chocolate Button. After the ceremony, groomsmen formed a guard of honour for the couple outside the church, raising farming tools in place of the traditional swords or confetti.

The celebrations took an unexpected pause shortly after, when Victoria and her husband Mike left the reception to return to the farm and milk the cows, leaving their guests to manage for a couple of hours before the couple came back to rejoin the party.

White Chocolate Button, meanwhile, did not attend the reception. The cow stayed behind at the farm for a rest.

Watch the X video of the farmer bride riding her favourite cow to her wedding below:

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The big cat first appeared in bushes on the outskirts of Todaraisingh town in the morning, where a forest ranger volunteer had gone to investigate reported sightings. Before he could raise the alarm, the leopard turned on him and struck.

The animal then moved deeper into the town and pushed its way into a small alcohol store, where two workers were caught completely off guard.

Source: Legit.ng