Hope Uzodimma's spokesperson has fired back at Davido after the singer appealed to the governor over the forthcoming Osun governorship election

The spokesman said Davido's appeal was misdirected because Uzodimma chairs the APC campaign council for the August 15 Osun election

The governor's aide asked Davido to focus on helping his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, prepare for life after office

The spokesman for Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma has rejected what he described as "emotional blackmail" from singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, who reportedly appealed to his principal regarding the Osun state governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

Davido receives a response from Governor Uzodimma's spokesman over his appeal as Ademola Adeleke seeks second term. Photo: FB/Davido,HopUzodimma

Source: Facebook

The statement, signed by Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and published on August 5, 2026, said Davido's appeal was misplaced because Uzodimma, in his capacity as chairman of the APC national campaign council for the Osun election, has no power to determine the outcome of the vote.

Davido told to direct his appeal elsewhere

"His appeal should be directed to the people of Osun State, who are the ones that will ultimately decide the outcome of the election through their votes," the statement read.

The spokesman argued that Davido was appealing to Uzodimma simply because his wife, Chioma, is from Imo state, calling that reasoning "rather pedestrian."

He said Uzodimma had consistently preached peace and remained committed to a free and credible election, while campaigning for the APC candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, also known as AMBO.

'Prepare uncle for life after office'

The statement went further, declaring that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle, had "failed woefully" in delivering on his responsibilities, and that voters across Osun state were ready to remove him from power.

"Rather than attempting to influence Governor Hope Uzodimma through emotional appeals, Davido should concentrate on helping his uncle prepare for life after office," the statement said.

The spokesman also added a pointed remark, suggesting Davido should "begin making preparations to officially sign his uncle as a dancer in his musical band," given the mood of voters ahead of the August 15 poll.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled to hold on August 15, 2026, with the APC and the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) locked in a tight contest for control of the state.

Davido reacts as EFCC freezes Osun account

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke out after reports emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly directed restrictions on an Osun State Government account reportedly used for the payment of workers' salaries.

The development became a major talking point after documents cited in reports claimed that the account had been placed on a "Post No Debit" status.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng