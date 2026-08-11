APC Senator Finally Clarifies Alleged Incitement Statement
- Senator Francis Fadahunsi issued a statement after a video of his 'Kill Accord' comment went viral on social media
- Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East, was seen addressing APC supporters in Ilesa ahead of the August 15 governorship election
- Governor Adeleke's campaign council had called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the senator's comment
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Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, has spoken out about remarks he made in a viral video that many interpreted as a call to violence against members of the Accord Party.
In the footage, which spread across social media platforms, Fadahunsi is heard speaking in Yoruba and appearing to urge a gathering of All Progressives Congress supporters in Ilesa to attack Accord Party members. The senator was reportedly addressing the crowd ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun governorship election. He was also heard challenging anyone present to record and share his words online.
Fadahunsi calls remarks metaphorical
In a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday and titled "Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence, Senator Fadahunsi Tells APC," the senator distanced himself from any suggestion that he incited physical harm. He said his comment was "a call on supporters to overwhelmingly reject the Accord Party at the ballot box through lawful, peaceful and democratic means during the August 15 governorship election."
The statement further read: "For the avoidance of doubt, the Senator's statement was purely political and metaphorical." His office added that the remark did not reflect the views of someone advocating violence against members of any political party or the general public.
Fadahunsi also appealed to APC supporters to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election period. He called on security operatives to ensure that voters could exercise their constitutional rights without interference.
Adeleke campaign demands police action
The clarification came after the campaign council of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke took a firm stance on the matter. The council formally petitioned Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, asking him to investigate Fadahunsi's comments and take appropriate action.
The Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
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