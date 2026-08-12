JAMB released a new advisory video warning prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates about name and date of birth errors

The board said candidate details are pulled directly from NIMC records and cannot be edited by JAMB after registration

JAMB cautioned candidates not to assume that getting an affidavit will automatically fix errors in their records

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates to verify their personal details carefully before creating a JAMB profile for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry registration.

The board issued the warning through an advisory video posted on its official X handle on Wednesday as part of its ongoing "JAMB Explained" series. The message was directed specifically at first-time candidates ahead of the registration process.

JAMB explains what to avoid when creating profile for UTME and DE registration Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Why NIN details matter before registration

JAMB explained that the information used to create a candidate's profile is drawn directly from their records with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and is not entered or modified by the board itself.

"Before you create your JAMB profile to register for the UTME or Direct Entry, take a moment and carefully check to confirm that your name, date of birth, and any other details linked to the NIN are correct. Why?" the board said in the video.

It added: "That means if there's any error with your name or date of birth, JAMB cannot change it after registration."

Because of this, even a minor discrepancy in a candidate's name or date of birth at the profile stage can create serious complications further along in the admissions process.

Affidavits will not automatically fix errors

JAMB also pushed back against a common assumption among candidates that obtaining a sworn affidavit is a sufficient fix for identity errors. The board made clear that presenting an affidavit does not guarantee that any correction will be made to a candidate's JAMB records.

The board urged all prospective candidates to cross-check their National Identification Number records with NIMC and confirm that every detail is accurate before proceeding to create a JAMB profile. This step, the board stressed, is critical because the identity details captured at that point form the foundation of a candidate's records throughout the admissions cycle.

Candidates who discover discrepancies in their NIN records are advised to resolve them with NIMC before attempting to register.

See the video of the JAMB warning on X here:

Full list of 2026 UTME top scorers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the full details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

The released details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study.

Their details were displayed by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11. The event was monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng