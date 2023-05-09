The Supreme Court in its judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim upheld the Appeal Court’s judgment which ratified the election of Ademola Adeleke as the Osun State governor

The apex court held that the appellant, 'Gboyega Oyetola, failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of over-voting in the Saturday July 16, 2022 governorship poll

Some Nigerians who reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict on social media expressed delight with the development

Osogbo, Osun State - Some Nigerians, including politicians, have taken to their Twitter handles to express their views over a verdict by the Supreme Court regarding the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 8, set aside the appeal by Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Osun State Governor.

Reactions have started trailing the Supreme Court's final verdict on the disputed Osun 2022 poll. Photo credit: Azeez Mao Olakunle Dinho

Delivering judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the court of appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor, The Cable also reported.

Adeleke vs Oyetola: What Nigerians are saying

Reacting to the development, Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, wrote:

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling in favour of @AAdeleke_01 is a triumph for democracy and the people of Osun State.

"I congratulate my dear brother Governor Ademola Adeleke and our party on this victory!"

In a similar vein, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, said:

"I am excited to extend my heartiest congratulations to Gov Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on his recent affirmation by the Supreme Court as the Governor of Osun State.

"Your victory is not just a testament to your unwavering dedication and perseverance, but it also symbolises the trust and faith the people of Osun State have vested in you.

"Your journey to this monumental accomplishment has been characterised by tenacity and a staunch belief in the democratic process.

"Your success at the Supreme Court reaffirms the robustness of our judiciary and the strength of democracy in our nation.

"I wish you every success in your endeavours as you continue to lead Osun State into a promising future. Congratulations once again on your well-deserved victory."

Isah Abdullatif wrote:

"We advised Oyetola countless time not take his election issue 2 the Supreme court 2 avoid national disgrace but the guy refused 2 listen 2 it, now tell me what Oyetola benefits with after all.

"Congratulations @AAdeleke_01 on ur victory 2 continue running the affairs of ur state."

Adeleke - Oyetola legal battle

It would be recalled that the Osun governorship election tribunal, in January, held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issue a fresh one to Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Adeleke appealed the judgment.

On Friday, March 24, a court of appeal sitting in Abuja reinstated Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Adeleke, a three-member panel of justices held that the election tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Oyetola and the APC) proved their allegation of over-voting.

In his appeal, Adeleke challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal to preside over the petition on the grounds that it failed to consider the preliminary objection he filed against the petitioners.

