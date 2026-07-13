Osun Gov Seeks Visa Ban Against Tinubu’s Minister, Others in Meeting With British Govt’s Delegation
- Governor Ademola Adeleke called for visa bans and economic sanctions against President Bola Tinubu's appointee, Gboyega Oyetola, and others he accused of sponsoring political violence
- Adeleke made the demand while receiving a British government delegation ahead of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election
- The governor's call followed the alleged killing of a fifth Accord party member in Ijebu-Jesa, with 15 others critically wounded since campaigns began
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, has called for visa bans and economic sanctions against Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Bola Oyebamiji; and Wole Oke.
In a statement by the government obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, July 13, the Osun governor accused the opposition politicians of fuelling political violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election.
Adeleke seeks visa ban, sanctions
Adeleke made the demands on Monday, July 13, 2026, while receiving a British government delegation in Osogbo led by senior political adviser at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, Wale Adebajo. Adebajo acts as a key diplomatic liaison, representing the UK government by managing political relations, engaging with government officials, and leading peacebuilding and democratic initiatives.
The visit formed part of the British government's pre-election peacebuilding efforts in collaboration with other international partners, according to information published on the official Osun state's official government website.
The governor claimed that publicly-available statements and conduct by senior All Progressives Congress (APC) figures in Osun justified the call for international consequences, telling the British team that those named were openly and tactically inciting violence through allies and associates, which had resulted in killings and fatal gun attacks across the state.
Adeleke said:
"I believe we must have a deterrent against those promoting political violence. We seek visa ban against politicians sponsoring killings and violent attacks. We advocate for similar sanctions against security chiefs aiding and abetting such anti-democratic activities."
What is happening in Osun ahead of election?
The governor's statements came after a fresh killing in Ijebu-Jesa, bringing to five the number of Accord party members killed by suspected APC thugs since the commencement of political campaigns. Several Accord members have been reportedly critically injured.
With barely 32 days to the election, violence has dominated discourse around the poll, overshadowing the campaigns of all 14 candidates contesting for the No.1 seat in the prominent southwest state.
Legit.ng's findings indicate that Osun governorship elections have been marred by violence since 2007, with the 2026 cycle widely seen as linked to tensions dating back to the 2022 election, during which more than 30 people were killed across the state's local government areas.
Adeleke reiterated his zero-tolerance position and directed security agencies to apprehend suspects regardless of political affiliation, including members of his own camp.
The governor said:
"I have zero tolerance for violence. I have told the inspector general of police that if my son is involved, he should be arrested. I told the world we harbour no thugs anywhere and the police can and should arrest any suspect. There must be strict law enforcement."
British team pledges support for peaceful election
Adebajo, who led the British delegation, assured Governor Adeleke that the team would engage all relevant stakeholders to create a peaceful atmosphere for the August 15 polls.
The UK government's representative reaffirmed the British government's commitment to transparent and free elections in Nigeria.
Read more Osun state news
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- Tomboy twins graduates from Osun State College of Technology, both give birth to babies
- Heavy blow as hundreds of PDP members defect to APC in Osun, reason emerges
Osun: Adekele cooks in kitchen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video surfaced on the internet showing Governor Adeleke performing culinary duties in a kitchen.
In the clip, Adeleke could be seen cooking curry rice and chicken.
One of the Osun governor's children could be heard cracking jokes with his father.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.