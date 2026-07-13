Governor Ademola Adeleke called for visa bans and economic sanctions against President Bola Tinubu's appointee, Gboyega Oyetola, and others he accused of sponsoring political violence

Adeleke made the demand while receiving a British government delegation ahead of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election

The governor's call followed the alleged killing of a fifth Accord party member in Ijebu-Jesa, with 15 others critically wounded since campaigns began

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, has called for visa bans and economic sanctions against Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Bola Oyebamiji; and Wole Oke.

In a statement by the government obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, July 13, the Osun governor accused the opposition politicians of fuelling political violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke urges the British government to impose visa bans and sanctions on politicians he accuses of fuelling political violence in Osun state. Photo credit: @Osun_State_Gov

Source: Twitter

Adeleke seeks visa ban, sanctions

Adeleke made the demands on Monday, July 13, 2026, while receiving a British government delegation in Osogbo led by senior political adviser at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, Wale Adebajo. Adebajo acts as a key diplomatic liaison, representing the UK government by managing political relations, engaging with government officials, and leading peacebuilding and democratic initiatives.

The visit formed part of the British government's pre-election peacebuilding efforts in collaboration with other international partners, according to information published on the official Osun state's official government website.

The governor claimed that publicly-available statements and conduct by senior All Progressives Congress (APC) figures in Osun justified the call for international consequences, telling the British team that those named were openly and tactically inciting violence through allies and associates, which had resulted in killings and fatal gun attacks across the state.

Adeleke said:

"I believe we must have a deterrent against those promoting political violence. We seek visa ban against politicians sponsoring killings and violent attacks. We advocate for similar sanctions against security chiefs aiding and abetting such anti-democratic activities."

What is happening in Osun ahead of election?

The governor's statements came after a fresh killing in Ijebu-Jesa, bringing to five the number of Accord party members killed by suspected APC thugs since the commencement of political campaigns. Several Accord members have been reportedly critically injured.

With barely 32 days to the election, violence has dominated discourse around the poll, overshadowing the campaigns of all 14 candidates contesting for the No.1 seat in the prominent southwest state.

Legit.ng's findings indicate that Osun governorship elections have been marred by violence since 2007, with the 2026 cycle widely seen as linked to tensions dating back to the 2022 election, during which more than 30 people were killed across the state's local government areas.

Governor Adeleke reiterates his zero-tolerance stance on political violence and orders security agencies to arrest suspects regardless of their political affiliation. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Adeleke reiterated his zero-tolerance position and directed security agencies to apprehend suspects regardless of political affiliation, including members of his own camp.

The governor said:

"I have zero tolerance for violence. I have told the inspector general of police that if my son is involved, he should be arrested. I told the world we harbour no thugs anywhere and the police can and should arrest any suspect. There must be strict law enforcement."

British team pledges support for peaceful election

Adebajo, who led the British delegation, assured Governor Adeleke that the team would engage all relevant stakeholders to create a peaceful atmosphere for the August 15 polls.

The UK government's representative reaffirmed the British government's commitment to transparent and free elections in Nigeria.

Read more Osun state news

Osun: Adekele cooks in kitchen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video surfaced on the internet showing Governor Adeleke performing culinary duties in a kitchen.

In the clip, Adeleke could be seen cooking curry rice and chicken.

One of the Osun governor's children could be heard cracking jokes with his father.

Source: Legit.ng