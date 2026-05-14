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Video Surfaces Showing Gov Adeleke Cooking in Kitchen: “He Doesn’t Know How to Stir Properly”
Politics

Video Surfaces Showing Gov Adeleke Cooking in Kitchen: “He Doesn’t Know How to Stir Properly”

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • Osun governor Ademola Adeleke was spotted cooking curry rice in a viral video that sparked a wave of online reactions
  • Social media comments ranged from praise for Adeleke's cheerful demeanour to critiques of his cooking skills
  • Adeleke, a former senator, has been Osun's governor since 2022, gaining attention for his lighthearted personality

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - A video has surfaced on the internet showing Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke performing culinary duties in a kitchen.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Adeleke could be seen cooking curry rice and chicken.

Governor Ademola Adeleke seen cooking in a kitchen in a viral video shared online.
A video circulating shows Governor Ademola Adeleke cooking in a kitchen, igniting reactions online. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

Osun: Adeleke on kitchen duty

It is not immediately clear when the video was taken.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

One of the Osun governor's children could be heard cracking a few jokes with his father.

Read also

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Watch Ademola’s video via X below:

Nigerians react to Adeleke's cooking video

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media expressed mixed reactions to the 21-second video.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@AcelifeMoses wrote on X:

"The only governor wey deh smile naturally. You can never see him frowning. Man is just cheerful to the core. This is literally how most of them should express themselves. Nice facial expression and good vibes. I wonder why some of them don’t smile."

@Nyamisaac1138 commented via X:

"When the elections are getting closer and closer, you will start to see different political aspirants and present leaders trend online. I even saw one speaker riding bike in his village."

@Gisthub10 wrote on X:

"Look well, he clearly doesn’t know how to stir properly."
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state cooking food for his family
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state cooks food for his family. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

@blackgoldIfy tweeted:

'I don't know why everytime I see this man, he looks so peaceful. You can tell he has no stressor in life, honestly."

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Alexx Ekubo: US-based man who was close to late actor shows screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat

Omoyoma Emmanuel said in pidgin:

"Dey wey e dey turn d rice go let you no say e nor no anytin for kichen. But na Im chop pass wit e big bele."

Adeleke has been serving as the governor of Osun state since 2022. Earlier, he was the senator representing the Osun-West senatorial district from 2017 to 2019.

The 66-year-old is also an uncle to popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Read more on Ademola Adeleke:

Osun debunks LG salary withholding claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun government rejected claims that local government (LG) workers in the state were not receiving their salaries, describing the narrative as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on its official page on X, the Adeleke administration said the issue being discussed publicly does not reflect the reality of salary administration across the councils.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoOsun StateAdemola Adeleke
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