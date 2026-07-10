The APC National Working Committee gathered at the Continental Hotel in Abuja to present Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Tinubu's 2027 running mate

Senior party leaders at the venue confirmed that Tinubu had re-nominated Shettima, putting months of speculation over a possible replacement to rest

Rumours had circulated for months that Tinubu might drop Shettima in favour of a northern Christian ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the verge of formally locking in Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's running mate for the 2027 presidential election, with the party's National Working Committee and senior leaders converging on the Continental Hotel in Abuja to make the re-nomination official.

According to sources, Tinubu had re-nominated Shettima, and the formal announcement is expected to be made at the gathering.

The APC is meeting in Abuja today. Vice President Kashim Shettima will be presented as President Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

The development brings to a close months of intense speculation about whether Tinubu would retain his current deputy or opt for a northern Christian running mate as part of a recalculated political strategy ahead of the general election.

Speculation over Shettima's future

Discussions within political circles had persisted for much of the year over the possibility that Tinubu might restructure his ticket before the 2027 race, with various names floated as potential replacements for Shettima, who is a Muslim from Borno State in the north-east, Punch reported.

The speculation was rooted in concerns within sections of the APC's support base about the party's electoral appeal across different geopolitical zones, particularly given the religious and regional dynamics that often shape Nigerian presidential politics.

However, with the Abuja meeting now under way, party leadership appears to have settled firmly behind the existing Tinubu-Shettima pairing, signalling that the 2027 ticket will remain unchanged from the one that won the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku picks 2027 running mate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 elections, had reportedly selected Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, as his running mate for the 2027 elections.

The party sources indicate that the former vice president made the decision after a detailed assessment of the political landscape. Insiders said it became clear that selecting a candidate from the south-east would offer little advantage, particularly with Peter Obi already contesting under another party’s platform, Vanguard reported.

Obi is a member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), having exited the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng