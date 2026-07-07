Malam Saidu Umar Ubandoma, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, has announced his resignation from the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ubandoma cited the leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the record-breaking performance of Governor Ahmed Aliyu as the reasons behind his defection to the ruling party.

Recall that the former PDP governorship candidate once served as the commissioner for finance and secretary to the Sokoto State Government under the immediate past administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. Ubandoma was received into the APC at the residence of Senator Wamakko in Asokoro, Abuja.

Bashar Abubakar, the special assistant on media and publicity to Senator Wamakko, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, July 7. The senator then welcomed the former governorship candidate into the APC, adding that his defection was another indication that the ruling party is being accepted across the state.

The report, which was shared on Wamakko's Facebook page, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Omeiza Ilyas Salihu questioned which position Ubandoma would be contesting for under the APC:

"Coming as what? Senator candidate or House of Representatives? If na to join and follow only, then it make no sense or achievement in politics of interest."

Sardaunan Bachaka commended Wamakko for the defection of the former governorship candidate:

"Alhamdulillah, keep on moving, Senator Wamakko, the exemplary leader in the seat of the caliphate. Your vision and mission are a sign of the good leadership you have shown. Once again, we welcome Ubandoma to the place he deserves, working with the people who know the value of relationships."

Muhammad Bello Marafa criticised Tambuwal and commended Wamakko:

"Those who perceive Saidu Umar's decision to join APC as a betrayal should inquire from Aminu Tambuwal if switching parties is a betrayal, given his own transition from APC to PDP and subsequently to ADC. Senator Magatakarda Wamakko is a political leader in Sokoto state and beyond, second to none. Well done, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, father and leader of Sokoto state and beyond politics, second to none among other politicians."

Sirajo Aliyu Hamma'ali praised Ubandoma's defection:

"Masha Allah, all the media fans are confused, tomorrow you will start insulting one politician for another, I don't blame Ubandoma, when he was imprisoned he was abused, now he is talking to him, now he will also reap what he did to him, now it's 1-1, remain Jarma DA Murtalah Dan iya and they should leave APC and return to ADC."

You can read the full statement on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng