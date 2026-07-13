The Federal Ministry of Education suspended a proposed hike in WASSCE and NECO registration fees following widespread public backlash

Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa directed the withdrawal of a June 18 letter that communicated the planned fee adjustment

The ministry said any future decision on exam fees will only be implemented after broad consultations

The Federal Government has put on hold its proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The decision came after many Nigerians raised concerns over the planned review, prompting the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend the proposal and begin wider consultations with key stakeholders.

FG withdraws proposed WASSCE, NECO fee increase, seeks wider consultations. Photo: WAEC

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, via X, by the ministry's director of press and public relations, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry confirmed it had withdrawn its June 18, 2026, letter announcing the proposed fee adjustment.

Public reactions force policy review

The ministry said it took note of the public feedback that followed the announcement of the proposed increase. It explained that Education Minister, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, ordered the suspension in line with the federal government's commitment to "inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking."

According to the ministry, the review of examination fees was originally considered because registration costs had remained almost unchanged for years despite the rising cost of organising national examinations.

It said expenses linked to logistics, security, printing examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance, and other essential services have continued to increase.

Stakeholders to decide next steps

The ministry said no final decision would be taken until it concludes consultations with examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors, school administrators, parents' associations, organised labour, education stakeholders, and other relevant groups.

It said the discussions are expected to ensure that any future decision on examination fees is "fair, sustainable, transparent and responsive to prevailing economic realities" while protecting access to education.

Education minister puts proposed 2027 WASSCE and NECO fee hike on hold. Photo: DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The ministry also made it clear that the proposed increase "will not take effect" until the consultation process is completed and a final decision is reached.

Government reassures parents and students

The ministry said the welfare of students, equal access to quality education, and responsible policymaking remain key priorities under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector.

It also thanked parents, students and other stakeholders for their patience and support, promising to keep Nigerians informed throughout the consultation process.

Atiku faults proposed WAEC, NECO fee hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised the federal government's planned N50,000 WAEC and NECO examination fee for 2027, describing the proposal as unfair to struggling Nigerian families.

The former vice president argued that the planned increase, alongside higher Federal Unity College fees, could worsen Nigeria's out-of-school crisis by making education less affordable for many qualified students.

Atiku urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the proposed fee increases and begin talks on sustainable education funding, while calling for greater investment in schools, teachers and university capacity.

Source: Legit.ng