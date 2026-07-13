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Spain Publishes Names of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without Visa, Releases Official List
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Spain Publishes Names of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without Visa, Releases Official List

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Spain has released a list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into the country
  • The list shows the names of 60 countries, including nations from different continents
  • Spain also has a separate list showing the countries whose citizens need a visa to visit the country

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Spain has made it easy for nationals of other countries to know whether they are required to submit documents or undergo certain processes before being granted entry into the country, with or without a visa.

Like several countries around the world, Spain requires nationals of many foreign countries to obtain a visa before entering the country. However, the Spanish government has also made it clear that nationals of some countries are allowed to enter without a visa.

Spain shows official list of 60 countries eligible for visa-free entry
Spain publishes list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Carlos Alvare/Peter Unger/Carrastock
Source: Getty Images

Spain publishes official visa-free entry list

Spain is not the only country that allows visa-free entry, as recent publications by Legit.ng revealed the names of several countries around the world with visa-free entry for certain foreign nationals.

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This article, however, focuses only on the countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain, as detailed on the website of the Spanish government.

Spain: List of visa-free countries

Below is the full list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain.

  1. Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
  2. Andorra
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Albania
  6. Argentina
  7. Australia
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Barbados
  10. Brunei
  11. Brazil
  12. Bahamas
  13. Canada
  14. Chile
  15. Colombia
  16. Costa Rica
  17. Dominica
  18. Micronesia
  19. Grenada
  20. Georgia
  21. Guatemala
  22. Honduras
  23. Israel
  24. Japan
  25. Kiribati
  26. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  27. South Korea
  28. Saint Lucia
  29. Monaco
  30. Moldova
  31. Montenegro
  32. Marshall Islands
  33. Mauritius
  34. Mexico
  35. Malaysia
  36. Nicaragua
  37. Nauru
  38. New Zealand
  39. Panama
  40. Peru
  41. Palau
  42. Paraguay
  43. Serbia
  44. Solomon Islands
  45. Seychelles
  46. Singapore
  47. San Marino
  48. El Salvador
  49. Timor-Leste
  50. Tonga
  51. Trinidad and Tobago
  52. Tuvalu
  53. Ukraine
  54. United States
  55. Uruguay
  56. Holy See
  57. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  58. Venezuela
  59. Vanuatu
  60. Samoa

It is important to note that just as Spain has published a list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, it also has a long list of countries whose nationals are required to obtain a visa before they can be granted entry into Spain.

Read also

Saudi Arabia releases official list of 40 European countries eligible for eVisa in 2026

Tourism visa: Saudi Arabia reveals countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Saudi Arabian government released an update on its tourism visa programme and published a list of countries eligible to apply.

According to the report, only seven countries were included on the list at the time, namely Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan. The Ministry of Tourism also noted that more countries could be added to the programme in the future.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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