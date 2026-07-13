Spain Publishes Names of 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without Visa, Releases Official List
- Spain has released a list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into the country
- The list shows the names of 60 countries, including nations from different continents
- Spain also has a separate list showing the countries whose citizens need a visa to visit the country
Spain has made it easy for nationals of other countries to know whether they are required to submit documents or undergo certain processes before being granted entry into the country, with or without a visa.
Like several countries around the world, Spain requires nationals of many foreign countries to obtain a visa before entering the country. However, the Spanish government has also made it clear that nationals of some countries are allowed to enter without a visa.
Spain publishes official visa-free entry list
Spain is not the only country that allows visa-free entry, as recent publications by Legit.ng revealed the names of several countries around the world with visa-free entry for certain foreign nationals.
This article, however, focuses only on the countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain, as detailed on the website of the Spanish government.
Spain: List of visa-free countries
Below is the full list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain.
- Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
- Andorra
- United Arab Emirates
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Albania
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Barbados
- Brunei
- Brazil
- Bahamas
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- Micronesia
- Grenada
- Georgia
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- South Korea
- Saint Lucia
- Monaco
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Malaysia
- Nicaragua
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Panama
- Peru
- Palau
- Paraguay
- Serbia
- Solomon Islands
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- San Marino
- El Salvador
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United States
- Uruguay
- Holy See
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Venezuela
- Vanuatu
- Samoa
It is important to note that just as Spain has published a list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, it also has a long list of countries whose nationals are required to obtain a visa before they can be granted entry into Spain.
Tourism visa: Saudi Arabia reveals countries eligible
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Saudi Arabian government released an update on its tourism visa programme and published a list of countries eligible to apply.
According to the report, only seven countries were included on the list at the time, namely Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan. The Ministry of Tourism also noted that more countries could be added to the programme in the future.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng