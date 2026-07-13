Spain has released a list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into the country

The list shows the names of 60 countries, including nations from different continents

Spain also has a separate list showing the countries whose citizens need a visa to visit the country

Spain has made it easy for nationals of other countries to know whether they are required to submit documents or undergo certain processes before being granted entry into the country, with or without a visa.

Like several countries around the world, Spain requires nationals of many foreign countries to obtain a visa before entering the country. However, the Spanish government has also made it clear that nationals of some countries are allowed to enter without a visa.

Spain publishes list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Carlos Alvare/Peter Unger/Carrastock

Source: Getty Images

Spain publishes official visa-free entry list

Spain is not the only country that allows visa-free entry, as recent publications by Legit.ng revealed the names of several countries around the world with visa-free entry for certain foreign nationals.

This article, however, focuses only on the countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain, as detailed on the website of the Spanish government.

Spain: List of visa-free countries

Below is the full list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry into Spain.

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Andorra United Arab Emirates Antigua and Barbuda Albania Argentina Australia Bosnia and Herzegovina Barbados Brunei Brazil Bahamas Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominica Micronesia Grenada Georgia Guatemala Honduras Israel Japan Kiribati Saint Kitts and Nevis South Korea Saint Lucia Monaco Moldova Montenegro Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Malaysia Nicaragua Nauru New Zealand Panama Peru Palau Paraguay Serbia Solomon Islands Seychelles Singapore San Marino El Salvador Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Ukraine United States Uruguay Holy See Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Venezuela Vanuatu Samoa

It is important to note that just as Spain has published a list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, it also has a long list of countries whose nationals are required to obtain a visa before they can be granted entry into Spain.

Tourism visa: Saudi Arabia reveals countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Saudi Arabian government released an update on its tourism visa programme and published a list of countries eligible to apply.

According to the report, only seven countries were included on the list at the time, namely Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan. The Ministry of Tourism also noted that more countries could be added to the programme in the future.

Source: Legit.ng