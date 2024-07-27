Tomboy Twins Graduates From Osun State College of Technology, Both Give Birth to Babies
- A Nigerian lady who is a tomboy shared the story of her life and that of her twin sister on TikTok
- The lady who is from Osun state has the same physique as her sister as they look very masculine
- They both attended the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) Esa-Oke where they bagged HND
A Nigerian lady who has a masculine physique shared her story and that of her twin sister.
The twins are from Osun state and one of them narrated how she and her sister grew up and never left each other.
In a video shared by @temmywearzsuprises, the story begins with a photo of the twins as babies.
Twins gain admission into SCOTECH Esa-Oke
The story progressed to when they gained admission to study at the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) Esa-Oke.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
They bagged their National Diploma (ND) at OSCOTECH Esa-Oke, but one of them later got pregnant and gave birth to a baby.
Both of them later went back to OSCOTECH Esa-Oke and completed their Higher National Diploma (HND).
The twins have masculine physiques, but one has gotten married and has a baby. The other also has a baby.
Reactions as twins share their story
@Nitha said:
"Omo thank God for life o. I be con dey wonder if all these ppl go fit fine."
@Omon Okhuevbie said:
"Twins bond, unbreakable."
@WESTY717 said:
"I just wish to marry twins from Lagos because I am also a twin."
@Tera said:
"I love this style, the love is much. May God bless you both."
@pretty bella said:
"Thank God for the gift of life. You guys should keep on trying. No matter what you are passing through never give up in life."
"Junior Pharrell Williams": SS3 student goes viral after showing off amazing voice during graduation
@Favydolly said:
"This proves that being a tomboy doesn’t change your personality."
Woman rejoices as she expect twins
Meanwhile, a woman who had previously given birth to twins shared another good news after she visited a hospital.
The woman said she was told after a scan that she was going to give birth to another set of twins.
She shared a video on TikTok showing off her big baby bump and her babies, who are also twins.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.