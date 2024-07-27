A Nigerian lady who is a tomboy shared the story of her life and that of her twin sister on TikTok

The lady who is from Osun state has the same physique as her sister as they look very masculine

They both attended the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) Esa-Oke where they bagged HND

A Nigerian lady who has a masculine physique shared her story and that of her twin sister.

The twins are from Osun state and one of them narrated how she and her sister grew up and never left each other.

They both attended the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) Esa-Oke. Photo credit: TikTok/@temmywearzsuprises.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @temmywearzsuprises, the story begins with a photo of the twins as babies.

Twins gain admission into SCOTECH Esa-Oke

The story progressed to when they gained admission to study at the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) Esa-Oke.

They bagged their National Diploma (ND) at OSCOTECH Esa-Oke, but one of them later got pregnant and gave birth to a baby.

Both of them later went back to OSCOTECH Esa-Oke and completed their Higher National Diploma (HND).

The twins have masculine physiques, but one has gotten married and has a baby. The other also has a baby.

Reactions as twins share their story

@Nitha said:

"Omo thank God for life o. I be con dey wonder if all these ppl go fit fine."

@Omon Okhuevbie said:

"Twins bond, unbreakable."

@WESTY717 said:

"I just wish to marry twins from Lagos because I am also a twin."

@Tera said:

"I love this style, the love is much. May God bless you both."

@pretty bella said:

"Thank God for the gift of life. You guys should keep on trying. No matter what you are passing through never give up in life."

@Favydolly said:

"This proves that being a tomboy doesn’t change your personality."

Woman rejoices as she expect twins

Meanwhile, a woman who had previously given birth to twins shared another good news after she visited a hospital.

The woman said she was told after a scan that she was going to give birth to another set of twins.

She shared a video on TikTok showing off her big baby bump and her babies, who are also twins.

Source: Legit.ng