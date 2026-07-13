The Coalition for Young Islamic Scholars in Nigeria openly made its stance known concerning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

The coalition's national president, Bashir Abdullahi Ismail, recently announced the group's unanimous decision

A leader within the City Boy Movement, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, spoke after the position of the Coalition for Young Islamic Scholars was made public

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a group of religious scholars has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu's bid for a second term, officially partnering with the City Boy Movement.

The Coalition for Young Islamic Scholars in Nigeria made the announcement on Friday, July 10, 2026, with its national president, Bashir Abdullahi Ismail, confirming that members had reached a unanimous decision to join forces with the pro-Tinubu civic platform.

President Bola Tinubu receives spiritual support from the Coalition for Young Islamic Scholars in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Coalition backs Tinubu with outreach

Legit.ng reports that religious scholars study the teachings, texts, and traditions of faith. While religion is organised and communal, spirituality is a personal search for meaning and connection to the divine, making their work closely linked to spiritual matters.

The formal declaration positions the Coalition for Young Islamic Scholars in Nigeria as one of the growing number of civil society and support groups openly mobilising behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) incumbent ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested election cycle.

Ismail indicated that the Coalition intends to carry out intensive community-level outreach as part of the alliance.

Ismail stated:

"We'll go down to the grassroots, door to door, house to house, shop to shop, mosque to mosque, church to church to tell our people to vote for Tinubu."

Furthermore, the coalition committed to championing peaceful political participation and issue-based engagement throughout the campaign period.

City Boy Movement welcomes alliance

Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, director-general (DG) of the City Boy Movement, received the delegation alongside several senior members of the movement, including the deputy DG (coordination), Favour Abayomi; national director for religious affairs, Aminu Lawal Othman; and national director for cultural and traditional affairs, Binta Muazu Mayana.

Shoga stated the partnership reinforced the movement's capacity to reach communities across the country.

Shoga added:

"We must synergise and work together positively to achieve our goals. This alliance represents another significant step in the growing coalition of support groups and stakeholders positioning themselves ahead of what is expected to be a highly successful presidential election."

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 contest.

See the City Boy Movement's original post on X below, along with the accompanying video.

The 2027 general elections are drawing intense early attention as they are widely expected to serve as a referendum on the Tinubu administration's handling of economic hardship and the country's security situation.

As noted by The Guardian, the City Boy Movement in June launched a nationwide drive for Tinubu's re-election, positioning itself as a key vehicle for youth mobilisation under the President's "Renewed Hope" agenda.

The City Boy Movement launches a nationwide youth mobilisation campaign to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election under the Renewed Hope agenda. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

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Prophecy predicts surprise outcome for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Elijah released a fresh message, saying President Tinubu may not have an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, made the prophecy in a YouTube video seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Prophet Elijah, who describes himself as the “Major Prophet of God,” said some allies would “disappoint” President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng