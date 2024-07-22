The leadership of the ruling PDP in Osun state has lost some of its members to the opposition party, the APC

Hundreds of the PDP members, as well as Action Democratic Party (ADP) members, dumped their party for the APC

The PDP defectors, led by former local government scribe Alimi Surajudeen, hinged their decision to leave the party on neglect by Governor Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Sunday, July 21, some members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irewole local government area of Osun state.

PDP members dump Adeleke, joins Oyetola's camp. Photo credit: Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

PDP members dumped Adeleke

The PDP defectors, led by former local government scribe Alimi Surajudeen, cited partiality within the ruling party as their reason for leaving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Vanguard, Surajudeen criticized the PDP in Osun state headed by Governor Ademola Adeleke for favouring perceived family members and friends over those who had worked hard for the party.

“It is unfortunate to be in a party, work for it, yet feel no sense of belonging. The party operates within a circle of friends and family, neglecting the masses. I cannot align with such a party,” Surajudeen stated.

Osun APC lauds Oyetola's leadership style

Speaking on the development, Bola Oyebamiji, managing director and chief executive officer of the National Inland Waterways, welcomed the defectors into the APC.

As reported by The Nation, he said the defection shows that the APC is gaining traction and poised for a comeback in Osun by 2026.

“Since we left the government, the leadership of Adegboyega Oyetola has been steadfast. None of our members have defected to any other party, and today, we welcome 120 members from PDP, ADP, and TOP into the APC,” Oyebamiji stated.

APC makes fresh promise to defectors

Reacting, the APC chairman in Osun state, Tajudeen Lawal, assured the defectors that they will not regret their decision to join the party.

3 key PDP chieftains dump party for APC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Abubakar Mustapha, former National Organising Secretary of the PDP and ex-head of the Civil Service in Kaduna, has resigned from the PDP.

Alongside Mustapha, Rabi’u Bako, a five-time Commissioner under the PDP administration, and among other PDP chieftains also resigned from the PDP.

In his resignation letter, Rabi’u Bako criticized the PDP leaders for lacking focus and integrity, describing them as self-centred.

Source: Legit.ng