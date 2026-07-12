Deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese praised President Tinubu and security chiefs over the rescue of all abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire LGA, Oyo state

Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker, described the operation as evidence of growing effectiveness in the Tinubu administration's security strategy

The lawmaker also cited recent military operations in Zamfara and Katsina, including the neutralisation of a notorious terrorist commander, as further proof of momentum

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has described the rescue of all teachers and pupils abducted from schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo state as a defining moment in Nigeria's battle against insecurity, crediting President Bola Tinubu and the country's security agencies with restoring national pride on the global stage.

Oriire Rescue: Rep Philip Agbese Praises Tinubu, Armed Forces for Restoring Nigeria's Glory

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, July 12, the Labour Party lawmaker extended congratulations to President Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, the service chiefs, the police, the Department of State Services, and all other agencies involved, citing their inter-agency coordination and professionalism as central to the outcome.

"The rescue of every pupil and teacher abducted in Oriire is far more than the successful conclusion of a security operation. It is a powerful statement that Nigeria is rising above those who seek to define us by violence and fear," Agbese said.

"President Bola Tinubu, our security chiefs and the gallant men and women of our armed forces have restored our glory before the world by proving that no Nigerian life is expendable and that our nation has both the capacity and the resolve to confront criminality head-on."

Agbese cites broader security gains

Agbese placed the Oriire rescue within a wider pattern of recent military successes, pointing specifically to Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which he said foiled coordinated terrorist attacks in Zamfara and Katsina States, neutralised a notorious terrorist commander, and intercepted approximately 300 terrorists advancing on motorcycles before they could reach civilian communities.

"These are not isolated victories; they are clear evidence of a military that has seized the initiative and is relentlessly taking the battle to the enemies of our country," he declared.

He said the combined effect of these operations, including the dismantling of terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and the rescue of kidnapping victims, demonstrated that Nigeria's security forces were gaining consistent ground against criminal networks.

"What we are witnessing today is an uncommon masterclass in intelligence-driven security operations," he added, urging Nigerians to support the military by providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.

The lawmaker directed a message at those still evading capture, saying:

"To every insurgent, bandit and terrorist still hiding in forests and remote enclaves across our country, my message is simple: surrender now before it is too late. The operational momentum is no longer in your favour."

Agbese expressed confidence that sustained political backing for the armed forces, combined with deeper collaboration across security agencies, would deliver further successes in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the federation.

Source: Legit.ng