Carter Efe called out his baby mama in a video, denying he is in any relationship after she allegedly accused someone of stealing her man

The streamer alleged that his ex attempted to sleep with him during a visit to see their daughter, but he refused

Carter Efe insisted he and his baby mama have not seen each other since the breakup and will never meet again

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe has stirred fresh drama online after going public with explosive allegations against his baby mama, Emmaneulla, claiming she tried to seduce him during a visit to see their daughter.

Efe, who is widely known for his comedic content and viral internet moments, took to Instagram to address what he described as a clout-chasing stunt by his ex.

Reactions as Carter Efe publicly rebukes baby mama over alleged clout-chasing. Photo credit@carterefe/@elma_nuella

Source: Instagram

His outburst came after a voice note apparently circulated online in which his baby mama accused someone of stealing her man's cap, seemingly suggesting she and Efe were still together.

The streamer was visibly irritated as he set the record straight, stating clearly that he is not in any relationship. He said the post annoyed him enough to speak out, describing his ex as an "idiot" using his name for attention.

Carter Efe opens up about his relationship status, drags ex-lover. Photo credit@carteref

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe makes allegation against baby mama

The most striking part of Efe's video was the claim that his ex made a sexual advance towards him during one of his visits to spend time with their daughter.

According to him, he rejected the move because any renewed involvement with her would, in his words, be "the beginning of my downfall."

He added that the two have had no contact since their breakup and made clear he has no intention of ever crossing paths with her again.

Watch Carter Efe address his baby mama drama in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's outburst

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians who were divided between defending him and criticising the manner in which he chose to speak about the mother of his child. Here are some comments below:

@itsemeh__:

"Anything wey dem no teach you for house, outsider go teach you. Serve her right since she won't take her L and leave. I don't know what is attracting you to a man that is constantly disregarding you online"

@busolaellamony:

"This girl no get level"

@rekynova:

"See words wey you dey use for the mother of your pikin. No matter what. Keep small respect!!!!!!! Hian"

@nwa_buaku_:

"This is why it's not every conversation that should be shared to the public…whoever shared the voice note is not a friend but an enemy. Cause you know the drama around these two and know even if Carter doesn't respond to it, the social medians will drag the girl for it, so what's the point of posting"

@nurse__chisom:

"Why ella Dey fk up like this sef"

@val_sampson95:

"There's a thin line between love and hate"

@nene_sally:

"That voicenote was a joke obviously"

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng