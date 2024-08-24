Felicia Adeniran, a prominent PDP member, has won the party's chairmanship candidacy for the Ayedaade local government area in Osun state, defeating other contenders

Adeniran promised an inclusive leadership style and extended an olive branch to her opponents after her landslide victory

The PDP chieftain thanked her supporters and party leaders, urging them to continue their efforts until the PDP wins the local government polls

Ayedaade LGA, Osun state - In a decisive win, Felicia Adeniran, a frontline chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged as the party's chairmanship candidate for the Ayedaade local government area election.

Adeniran, who defeated other contenders to secure the party's ticket, extended an olive branch to her opponents, promising an inclusive leadership style if elected.

Felicia Adenike as emerged the PDP chairmanship candidate as she won the Ayedaade LGA ticket. Photo credit: Felicia Adenike

Her landslide win solidifies her position as the ruling party's flagbearer in the forthcoming local government polls.

Osun LGA poll: Felicia Adeniran speaks on victory

Following her declaration as the winner, Adeniran expressed her gratitude to supporters and party leaders.

She urged them to maintain their momentum until the PDP achieves victory at the local polls.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) chairman, Hashim Abioye, said the local government elections will be held in February 2025.

