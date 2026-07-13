Sam Neill's family confirmed the actor died on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by loved ones

The Jurassic Park star had announced he was cancer-free in April 2026, making his death sudden and unexpected

Neill was celebrated for iconic roles in Jurassic Park, The Piano, Peaky Blinders and The Hunt For Red October

Sam Neill, the beloved actor who brought palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant to life in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died at the age of 78.

His family confirmed the news on Monday, July 13, 2026, revealing that he passed away in Sydney, Australia.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78, months after announcing he was cancer-free. Photo: samneilltheprop

Source: Instagram

A statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the family read:

"It is with immense sadness that the whanau (family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

The death came as a shock to many, given that Neill had publicly announced just months earlier, in April 2026, that he had been declared cancer-free following treatment for a "ferocious" and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a battle he had first disclosed three years prior, Irish News reported.

His family acknowledged the heartbreak of the timing, noting in their statement:

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."

They also extended thanks to the medical team at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney for their care, and asked the public to respect the family's privacy during what they described as "this immeasurable loss."

Read actor Sam Neill's family's Instagram post below:

Sam Neill's career and legacy

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and a New Zealand father, Neill grew up in New Zealand and first caught audiences' attention with his role in the 1977 thriller Sleeping Dogs.

But it was Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park that made him a household name worldwide.

He reprised the role of Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park III and again in 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, cementing his place in one of cinema's most enduring franchises.

Beyond dinosaurs, Neill built an impressive body of work across both film and television.

The actor earned critical praise for his performances in The Piano, The Hunt For Red October and the New Zealand comedy-drama Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

On the small screen, he portrayed the menacing Major Chester Campbell in the first two series of Peaky Blinders, and also appeared in The Tudors, Alcatraz and even lent his voice to The Simpsons.

The family confirmed that further details would be shared at a later stage.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78 as loved ones pay tribute. Photo: samneilltheprop

Source: Instagram

Influencer Kauana Bilhar dies in Dubai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brazilian social media influencer Kauana Bilhar, 26, tragically died after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building in Dubai.

Her uncle confirmed the incident, while Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it is monitoring the case and offering consular support to the family.

In a heartfelt video, her mother, Darla Bilhar, defended her daughter’s memory, urging the public and media to show empathy and handle the story with dignity.

Source: Legit.ng