A controversial statement was credited to Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the incumbent governor of Ebonyi state, southeast Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered that the governor is angry over reports that the opposition parties in the state are allegedly working with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to truncate his re-election

Nwifuru declared at a recent APC political gathering that “we have all it takes to consume whoever pushes us to the wall"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi, has strongly rejected claims that President Bola Tinubu handed over political control of Ebonyi state to Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As reported by The Cable, Nwifuru, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks on Monday, June 29, during a stakeholders' rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru seems to criticise FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, saying, “I’ll consume you,” in a statement. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The rally was organised to endorse the re-election of the governor and President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the political event, Governor Nwifuru said some of Wike’s unnamed allies have been peddling claims that Tinubu has handed over Ebonyi to the ex-Rivers state governor and his faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, according to a report by Premium Times on Saturday, June 27:

“Some people are going around and saying that they discussed with President Tinubu and that the president has given Ebonyi to PDP.

“They said Nyesom Wike is their leader and that Wike said the president has given Ebonyi to him. And we say to them, ‘eeyaah' (sic)!"

Ebonyi governor threatens political rivals

The governor then vowed to frustrate the move and threatened to deal with Wike or anybody involved in the alleged plot, stressing that Ebonyi is not for sale.

He said, apparently referring to Wike and his allies:

“Now, I want to sound this way as your governor: We are not afraid. We only hold ourselves because our people are with us.

“Nobody should push us because we have all it takes to consume whoever is trying us; we have all it takes to destroy whoever is trying us."

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru reaffirms APC loyalty, warns political opponents against testing the party’s resolve in the state. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

Nwifuru stresses Ebonyi’s APC loyalty

Continuing, Nwifuru said:

“We’re sending a message to them directly or indirectly that we’re members of the All Progressives Congress and that’s where Ebonyi people belong.

“And whoever is trying our resolve, the outcome will be very funny for him.”

Wike, an influential member of the PDP, openly supports the President Tinubu-led APC administration. He has even declared himself the "number one supporter" of the APC candidate for the 2027 presidential election, which has led to ongoing controversies within his own party.

The Ebonyi governor's trending video can be watched below via the X post:

Read more Ebonyi state news:

'Why Uzodinma was not sacked' - Nwifuru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwifuru disclosed that President Tinubu stopped the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) when some of his colleagues plotted against him.

Nwifuru explained that some of his colleagues called and told him that President Tinubu gave the directive to remove Uzodimma as the chairman of the forum, but the president used his intelligence to solve the problem.

Source: Legit.ng