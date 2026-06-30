Former Bayelsa political adviser Fyneman Wilson resigned from the NDC and joined the APC, citing a lack of internal democracy within his former party

The APC also recorded fresh defections from Dickson's hometown in Sagbama following the Federal High Court judgment ordering the NDC's deregistration

The NDC dismissed concerns over the defections, insisting the party remained strong and continued to enjoy overwhelming support across Bayelsa State

A former political adviser to ex-Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Hon. Fyneman Wilson, has resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress and joined the All Progressives Congress, describing his former party as lacking direction and internal democracy.

Wilson, regarded as a close associate of Dickson, formally announced his defection on Monday before leading supporters from different parts of Bayelsa State into the APC at a reception held in Yenagoa, Daily Trust reports.

Former Dickson ally Fyneman Wilson joined the APC after leaving the NDC. Photo: FB/DicksonSeriake

Source: Facebook

Why did Wilson leave the NDC?

The latest political development comes days after a Federal High Court in Lokoja ordered the deregistration of the NDC. The judgment has triggered a wave of defections, particularly in Sagbama Local Government Area, the home base of the party's national leader.

During the event, Wilson said the NDC had become a "sole proprietorship" and a "one-man show" with little prospect for growth. He said those concerns informed his decision to leave the party and align with the APC.

Several senior APC figures attended the reception, including Bayelsa Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi, the party's state secretary, Odoji Japan, and other stakeholders.

What is happening in Sagbama?

The APC has also recorded fresh defections in Toru Orua, Dickson's hometown in Sagbama Local Government Area. Party officials said several members of the NDC, including youth and women leaders, joined the ruling party over the weekend.

According to the APC, those who defected cited confidence in the party's leadership and political direction as reasons for their decision.

Former political adviser Fyneman Wilson announced his defection from the NDC to the APC in Bayelsa.

Source: Facebook

However, the NDC dismissed suggestions that the defections reflected a weakening of its support in Bayelsa.

“Normally, at this point in the political season, windows of alignment and realignment will open, so this is not strange. However, that does not mean the NDC is weak. We are also receiving massive defections from the APC, which happens to be the ruling party in the state. Politics is about interest, but we are focused and moving forward with our agenda.

“The NDC has an organic support base. Some of these characters might have been with us initially, but they did not align with our standards. It is possible they are trying to pursue new political aspirations, but we remain focused. We are people of conviction, and we know where we are going.

“Everybody knows that Toru-Orua is the home of our national leader, and he enjoys overwhelming support from his hometown. It is as simple as a ratio of one to a hundred, if 99 people are standing on one side, the one who crosses over to the APC is insignificant.”

Obi's media office reacts to NDC court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that The media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has described the recent High Court judgment in Lokoja on the legal status of the party as a temporary obstacle, saying its legal team will challenge the decision.

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, said it had received numerous enquiries following the ruling. It stated that the party's lawyers were already reviewing the judgment with a view to filing an appeal.

Source: Legit.ng