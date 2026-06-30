A young lady has alleged that her boyfriend and his friend used a N50,000 bet that led to a disturbing hotel incident

The young woman also accused her partner of assault after claims surrounding a loyalty test emerged

The Adamawa incident has sparked concerns as Halima recounts alleged betrayal and hospitalisation

A 20-year-old woman, Halima Aminu Musa, has alleged that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Adamu Isa, in Anguwan community, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa state, following a N50,000 bet allegedly made between him and his friend.

Halima said she was hospitalised after the incident, which she claimed happened on June 20, 2026.

A N50,000 bet between two friends allegedly turns into a painful experience as Lady shares her side of the story. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to her account, the dispute began after Adamu allegedly challenged his friend, Ishaku, over whether he could convince her to be unfaithful in their relationship.

How friend allegedly lured her to hotel

Halima alleged that Ishaku contacted her, claiming Adamu sent him to pick her up because he wanted to see her.

She said she agreed to go with him because he was Adamu’s close friend and she trusted him.

“I was sitting on my own when Ishaku called me to inform me that he would be coming to pick me up with his motorcycle. He said my boyfriend sent him to take me somewhere and that Adamu would meet us there,” Halima said.

She alleged that Ishaku took her to a hotel where she and Adamu usually spent time together and asked her to wait in a room, assuring her that Adamu would arrive shortly.

Lady claims she lost consciousness after taking drink

Halima claimed that after waiting for some time, Ishaku gave her a drink, after which she became unconscious.

“When I woke up, I saw Adamu tapping me. I was shocked to see him there. When I asked what happened, he slapped me and started hitting me,” she alleged.

She said her cries attracted the attention of security personnel at the hotel, who intervened and contacted her sister.

A young woman shares her emotional account of an alleged betrayal involving her boyfriend and his close friend.

Source: Original

According to her, she was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Halima alleged that Adamu accused her of cheating on him and attacked her without listening to her explanation.

“He did not ask me what happened. He started calling me a pròstìtùtè and said I cheated on him with his friend, which I am innocent of,” she said.

Friend reportedly apologises, explains N50,000 bet

Halima said Ishaku later visited her home and apologised, explaining that the incident started from a bet between him and Adamu.

“He told me they had a bet of ₦50,000 and that he told Adamu he could get me, but I did not expect it would lead to this. The agreement was about money, not violence,” she said.

She said Adamu had not contacted her since the incident and demanded that he take responsibility for her medical expenses.

Halima advised young women to be cautious about the people they trust and to pay attention to warning signs in relationships.

“I have learnt my lesson. Young ladies should be careful when choosing who they trust and should understand the kind of person they are in a relationship with,” she said.

Lady shares what happened after attending ex’s introduction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her appearance at her ex-boyfriend’s introduction ceremony caused tension after the bride reacted.

She said the groom’s fiancée reportedly objected to her presence after learning about their past relationship.

Source: Legit.ng