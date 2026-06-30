2027 Election: Prominent Stakeholder Predicts Winner as Tinubu Faces Challenge from Obi, Others
- Political stakeholder Okezie James Atani predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election
- The APC stalwart stated that President Tinubu has largely prevented nationwide Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes, delivering on his education promise
- Nigeria's 2027 general elections are gradually shifting from political speculation to an emerging national reality, with public attention increasingly turning to the polls
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Okezie James Atani, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that “President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.”
Atani made the bold claim recently via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, an APC chieftain, has declared his intention to seek a second term.
Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Sharing a 49-second throwback video of Tinubu making campaign promises, Atani claimed the Nigerian leader "has kept that promise."
He tweeted:
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election. Period.”
Oshiomhole: Tinubu faces no challenge
In the same vein, Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, also stated that the 2027 presidential election will pose no real challenge to Tinubu, asserting that the Nigerian leader will win re-election “hands down.”
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Oshiomhole and President Tinubu are both chieftains of the ruling APC, with Oshiomhole serving previously as national chairman of the party, while Tinubu was its national leader.
Speaking in a video interview on The Mic on Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, the former labour leader and ex-Edo state governor also strongly criticised Obi, the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 elections. Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes.
Senator Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu will defeat his opponents, like Atiku and Obi, very easily in the 2027 elections.
He said:
"Everybody knows that things are not perfect. A statesman must provide answers. We haven’t heard specific solutions that he will deploy other than this buzzword ‘do the right thing’. So, Tinubu will win hands down, and these people will not even get the kind of votes they got before (in the 2023 election).”
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027: APC rubbishes El-Rufai's move to SDP as presidency dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu
- 2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu, woo ex-president to run
- Dele Momodu predicts 2027 presidential election showdown between Tinubu, Atiku
Essien predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mark Essien, a prominent Nigerian tech entrepreneur, tipped Obi to win the 2027 presidential election.
Essien said he is willing to stake N1 million on the outcome.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.