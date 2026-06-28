Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, met behind closed doors with the party’s vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,

The meeting comes following the court ruling ordering INEC to deregister the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Following the court reversal, Kwankwaso and Dickson convene a closed-door meeting over NDC's fate. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

Dickson said he and Kwankwaso discussed issues of mutual interest concerning our party.

According to Dickson, he said they resolved to stand and fight together for multi-party democracy.

The former Bayelsa state governor said he briefed Kwankwaso on the measures the party is taking following the court ruling.

He made this known in a short statement issued via his X handle @iamHSDickson on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

“I just received my brother and our Vice Presidential candidate, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and we discussed issues of mutual interest concerning our party.

“We reaffirmed our resolve to stand together in the fight for multi-party democracy, and I briefed him on the measures the party is taking to correct and redress the distractions occasioned by the anomalous ruling of the Federal High Court.

“We are on course!”

Nigerians react as NDC leaders meet over deregistering order

@Smarttom18

Let it be on record that if democracy must thrive in Nigeria, the judiciary must be independent. The judicial oath of office and judicial ethics strictly prohibit judges from collecting personal houses, cars, or lavish gifts from serving politicians.

@EzeRujez1don

That's a good one. Work as a team to resolve this huddle. God will be with you all

@Incrediblble

Thank you, sir, you are both our only hope in this country. If Tinubu won then all hope would be lost, and our lives would be in total disarray. Please, Tinubu shouldn’t come back.

@iggywest97

Dear Senator Dickson, you are doing a great job, and the NDC is here to stay. I believe the APC party can be de-registered; there are legal loopholes in its formation. If the APC can be de-registered, it would solve a lot of the one-party system that the APC are trying to achieve.

@IbeabuchiMusa

They couldn't penetrate Senator Henry Seriake Dickson's structure. They decided to use the court to weaken him, but that Man is as solid as we think. A new Nigeria is PO-ssible and the OK movement has come to stay. They will try but will not succeed. NDC, we stand. PO is coming

INEC Set to Remove NDC from Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to deregister the NDC before the 2027 elections.

Justice Isah Dashen overturned the previous ruling, impacting NDC's status as a political party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The INEC Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the commission awaits the Certified True Copy of the recent judgment to proceed with its next line of action.

NDC to challenge court ruling on deregistration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NDC plans to challenge the court decision ordering its deregistration at the Court of Appeal.

The NDC asserted that its candidates in the 2027 general elections should remain confident as they pursue legal action.

The opposition party maintained it has not been deregistered despite a court ruling by the Federal High Court in Kogi.

Source: Legit.ng