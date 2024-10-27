Governor Francis Nwifuru has joined other state governors to announce a new minimum wage for civil servants in Ebonyi state

Nwifuru approved the payment of N75,000 new minimum wage to workers in the southeast state

The governor explained the reason for the decision shortly after a Holy Mass at Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, the state capital

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the payment of N75,000 new minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Nwifuru made this known shortly after a Holy Mass at Government House Chapel, Abakaliki on Sunday, October 27.

Nwifuru announced that implementation of the new minimum wage would commence on Monday October 28, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

He also disclosed that implementation of the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state would commence on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The governor said the decision to increase the minimum wage followed a careful review of the current economic situation in the country especially as it affects.

According to The Nation, Nwifuru’s Media Aide, Monday Uzor, disclosed this in a statement.

Governor Nwifuru explained that the least paid workers in grade level 2 will enjoy a minimum wage of 75, 000 while those from grade level 3 and above will get an incremental of N40,000 across the board.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, approved N70,000 minimum wage for workers in the state, urging the civil servants to prepare for their pensions.

Governor Soludo also announced the approval of an N10,000 monthly cash award for pensioners in the state, pending salary review.

This came as his counterpart in Enugu, Peter Mbah, announced N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

