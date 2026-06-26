Former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from ADC to APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate

This is as the strong ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa

Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman

The Adamawa state governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bindow Jibrilla, has reportedly met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa on Thursday, June 25.

Reports indicated that the high-ranking Adamawa politician, who was a former governor and ex-senator in the state, has concluded a plan to dump the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adamawa ADC guber aspirant, Bindow Jibrilla, meets VP Kashim Shettima Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

It was learnt that Bindow was in pole position to get the governorship ticket of the ADC in Adamawa, but lost to Omar Sulaiman, the cousin of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This is coming as the APC and the opposition parties are battling to gain ground across the country ahead of the 2027 general election. The state is currently under the control of the APC, following the defection of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Recall that Adamawa is the home state of the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the visit, Shettima disclosed that their discussion was based on politics and issues of common interest. His statement reads:

"I had fruitful discussions today in my office with my friend, brother and contemporary, Sen. Bindo Umaru Jibrilla, former Governor of Adamawa State, on politics, security, governance and issues of common interest."

The news of Bindow's defection plan to the APC has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Idreeserh projected APC's victory in the 2027 elections:

"Anyone who is emotionally invested in the 2027 election should detach his or her mind. The APC will win the election the right way or the wrong way. Just tighten your belt."

Olumide Olaleye claimed that the state belonged to Atiku:

"Fruitless journey to APC, where are the senators and governors that defected? Bindweed should go and ask for such a journey from Bilani. Any time and any day, Adamawa is in the bag for their father, Atiku. Truth is bitter."

Bulama Dgreat criticised the APC government:

"When the country is ravaged by insecurity, and you have little to show for three years in office, but your biggest concern is Bindow’s defection, your priorities are clearly misplaced."

Astambaya commended the move by Bindow:

"I don't blame Bindow if he dumps the ADC. How can a former Governor of Adamawa fail to get a gubernatorial ticket despite being very loyal to Atiku?... It doesn't make sense at all."

Read the statement of Shettima on X here:

Source: Legit.ng