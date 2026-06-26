NDC to challenge court decision ordering its deregistration at the Court of Appeal

NDC asserts its candidates remain confident as they pursue legal action

The party maintains it has not been deregistered despite a recent court ruling

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its team of lawyers to challenge the court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party at the Court of Appeal.

The NDC said it is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday, June 26, 2026.

The opposition party urged its candidates at all levels that the NDC is on course and they have no doubt that justice will be done.

This was contained in a statemen titled “NDC Statement on Court Ruling” and issued via its X handle @NigeriaNDCHQ.

“There was no order directing our deregistration. However, we are dissatisfied with the decision that has been made, and we have instructed our team of lawyers to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the jurisdiction and propriety of His Lordship’s order.

We assure the general public, and particularly our candidates at all levels, that our party is on course. The NDC has not been deregistered, and we are challenging today’s order at the Court of Appeal as soon as possible. We have no doubt that justice will be done.”

Source: Legit.ng