What led to the death of former child actress Daveigh Chase has been revealed, as fans continue to mourn her untimely death at 35

The actress had passed away a few days ago, and an investigation into her unexpected death reportedly took place before the official cause was announced

Many were taken aback after seeing what led to her death, as they asked questions and speculated about the movie industry

The real cause of the death of former child actor Daveigh Chase, known for voicing Lilo in the popular cartoon Lilo & Stitch, was revealed a few weeks after her death.

Chase reportedly passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in a Los Angeles hospital after allegedly suffering from sepsis caused by meningitis.

Reactions trail Daveigh Chase's cause of death. Photo credit@daveighchase

Source: Instagram

Her longtime manager, John Ryan Jr., also confirmed the sad news of her passing and the reported cause of death.

However, two weeks after the incident, a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reportedly stated that Chase’s primary cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), with chronic polysubstance use, described as a long-term pattern of using multiple substances, listed as a contributing condition.

Daveigh Chase’s father speaks about her death

Reacting to his daughter’s unfortunate demise, her father, John David Schwallier, said she had been homeless and living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend before her passing.

Born Daveigh Schwallier, she began her acting career as a child at the age of four. Her first Hollywood role came at age seven, though she retired from full-time acting in 2015.

Fans mourned Daveigh Chase's demise after her cause of death surfaced online. Photo credit@daveighchase

Source: Instagram

Her early TV appearance was a small role in the popular Melissa Joan Hart-led sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Fans react to Daveigh Chase’s death

Reacting to the news, fans were taken aback upon hearing the reported cause of death.

They noted that she could have received proper medical care, as many people living with HIV/AIDS still lead healthy lives with treatment.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Daveigh Chase's death

Here are comments below:

@phukkinbrewcee wrote:

"Question is how she get in that position in the first place, so many actors & actress have lost their lives & careers due to bad management & the industry."

@belleannabella_ reacted:

"Sad, wish people that knew her and the movie industry wish they would of done something to help her. May she be happy and living now then she has ever lived. Fly to happiness my dear. "

@r.kones reacted:

"In this western society, medical care, day and age still dying of aids?"

@cheechsmokes775 shared:

"Poor soul, hope you found the gates to heaven may god bless you rip

@reiki_the_innerg wrote:

"disney sure knows how to use em and lose em."

Cause of Sadia Sanusi's death surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that more details had emerged about the death of late Ghanaian designer Sadia Sanusi, following the release of an official statement by her family.

The fashion industry was thrown into mourning in June 2026 after news of the style icon's passing was announced.

Many people were saddened and questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, wondering why such a tragedy would happen to someone so young.

Source: Legit.ng