A domestic dispute in Ebonyi State escalated tragically as Mr. Onyiuke Nwedeogu set his family house on fire, endangering his wife and three daughters

The incident followed a failed mediation attempt after Mr. Nwedeogu assaulted his wife and moved out of their home

Rescued from the flames, the family survived, while Mr. Nwedeogu later succumbed to severe burns at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital

A man identified as Mr. Onyiuke Nwedeogu reportedly set his family house ablaze following a minor misunderstanding with his wife, Mrs. Felicia Nwedeogu, in Ndiechi Igbeagu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to sources close to the family, the altercation began on Sunday morning when Mr. Nwedeogu physically assaulted his wife during an argument.

Tragedy in Izzi: Man Sets Home on Fire After Argument with Wife, Family Narrowly Escapes

Following the dispute, Mr. Nwedeogu removed his belongings from the house and relocated them to his provision shop.

He then sought mediation from his parents, who reside a few kilometers away, but was reportedly dissatisfied with their intervention.

Man sets home on fire

In a tragic turn of events, Mr. Nwedeogu returned to his residence, removed the window protector where his wife and their three daughters were asleep, and allegedly set the house ablaze using motor spirit.

Mrs. Felicia Nwedeogu and her three daughters were rescued through the same window before the fire consumed the building.

The source revealed that the victims were asleep at the time of the incident, making the rescue operation critical.

When contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, stated that the police had not yet been formally notified of the incident. DSP Ukandu assured that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Izzi Division would be contacted to gather more information on the case.

