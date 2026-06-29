The APC has reportedly cleared 13 of the 14 House of Representatives candidates in Oyo for the 2027 general elections

Sources within the APC said that the candidates were issued their INEC nomination forms for the 2027 elections

However, there were still uncertainties concerning the Ido/Ibarapa federal constituency because the party was yet to declare its candidate for the seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly cleared 13 House of Representatives candidates in Oyo for the 2027 general elections. The candidates were said to have received their nomination forms from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sources within the party disclosed that the development signals the conclusion of screening and documentation of most of the federal constituencies in the state. The APC has also signalled its readiness for the elections in the state.

APC clears Oyo House of Reps candidates ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to The Guardian, there were still uncertainties concerning the Ido/Ibarapa federal constituency because the party was yet to declare its candidate for the seat. The development was said to have generated quiet discussions among the ranks within the party as stakeholders are waiting for definitive resolutions.

Insiders in the APC said the distribution of the nomination forms is a key move required by INEC for all political parties ahead of the deadline set for submissions for the 2027 general elections.

The APC is expected to intensify talks within the party and resolve all issues as the momentum for political activities in Oyo has continued to gather ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling APC and other major opposition parties have yet to release the final list of candidates at all levels months after their primaries were held, except for presidential candidates. The delay in the release of the candidates' list has been associated with internal consultations and the need to resolve the crisis that arose from the primaries.

Analyst speaks on delaying candidates' list

Olajumoke Victor, a political analyst, made the claim while speaking with Legit.ng in an interview on the matter. He noted that political parties are known to take additional time to review complaints that emanated from the primaries and ensure that the list of their candidates can stand political and legal scrutiny.

Victor noted that though the delay could prevent future uproar within the party, it could also lead to uncertainty among party members and the electorate. He added that it has the tendency of affecting the planning for campaigns.

"The delay is likely a result of ongoing consultations, appeals, and the need to resolve disputes arising from the primaries. Political parties often take additional time to review complaints and ensure that their final candidate lists can withstand legal and political scrutiny.

"While this may help prevent future conflicts, prolonged delays can create uncertainty among party members, supporters, and the electorate. It may also affect campaign planning and public confidence in the parties’ organisational capacity."

Analyst explains why APC, opposition parties delay release of candidates' list Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

ADC guber candidate visits Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from the ADC to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate.

This came as the ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa.

Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost it to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman.

Source: Legit.ng