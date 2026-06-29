Oyo police operatives went into action after children were abducted in Ibarapa axis of the southwest state

Collaboration between security agencies successfully led to tracing the kidnappers' hideout in a forested area

The operation reportedly received strong support from local vigilante groups and Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo police command on Monday afternoon, June 29, revealed that it recorded a major operational success.

Olayinka Ayanlade, the police spokesperson in Oyo, disclosed in a statement that it rescued two abducted children and arrested four suspects.

Oyo police rescue two abducted children and arrest four suspected kidnappers in a successful security operation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the abductees were kidnapped on Friday, June 27, 2026, in Ebinpejo village, via Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area (LGA).

Oyo police arrest kidnap suspects

The police said that through collaborative efforts of security agencies and “credible intelligence,” it successfully traced the abductors' hideout deep within the forest.

Amid an exchange of gunfire, the captors reportedly fled, with at least one suspected criminal sustaining gunshot wounds. The suspect, 25-year-old Umaru Usman, was subsequently arrested.

Follow-up operations led to the arrest of at least three more suspects.

The police’s statement partly read:

“The two abducted children were rescued safely and promptly taken for medical attention.

"One of the victims sustained injuries during the ordeal but received treatment before both children were successfully reunited with their family.”

Police send message to Amotekun, others

Furthermore, the command acknowledged the “invaluable support” of the Amotekun Corps, local vigilante groups, hunters, and members of the public whose cooperation, it said, contributed significantly to the operation's success.

The statement added:

“The Oyo State Police Command also expresses profound appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, for his exemplary leadership, strategic guidance, and continued support, which have strengthened policing operations across the country.”

The photo of the four suspects arrested by the police can be viewed below:

Oyo police rescue abducted children, arrest four kidnap suspects, Photo credit: @OyoPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng