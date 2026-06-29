Breaking: Oyo Police Rescue Abducted Children, Release Photo
- Oyo police operatives went into action after children were abducted in Ibarapa axis of the southwest state
- Collaboration between security agencies successfully led to tracing the kidnappers' hideout in a forested area
- The operation reportedly received strong support from local vigilante groups and Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP)
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo police command on Monday afternoon, June 29, revealed that it recorded a major operational success.
Olayinka Ayanlade, the police spokesperson in Oyo, disclosed in a statement that it rescued two abducted children and arrested four suspects.
Legit.ng gathered that the abductees were kidnapped on Friday, June 27, 2026, in Ebinpejo village, via Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area (LGA).
Oyo police arrest kidnap suspects
The police said that through collaborative efforts of security agencies and “credible intelligence,” it successfully traced the abductors' hideout deep within the forest.
Amid an exchange of gunfire, the captors reportedly fled, with at least one suspected criminal sustaining gunshot wounds. The suspect, 25-year-old Umaru Usman, was subsequently arrested.
Follow-up operations led to the arrest of at least three more suspects.
The police’s statement partly read:
“The two abducted children were rescued safely and promptly taken for medical attention.
"One of the victims sustained injuries during the ordeal but received treatment before both children were successfully reunited with their family.”
Police send message to Amotekun, others
Furthermore, the command acknowledged the “invaluable support” of the Amotekun Corps, local vigilante groups, hunters, and members of the public whose cooperation, it said, contributed significantly to the operation's success.
The statement added:
“The Oyo State Police Command also expresses profound appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, for his exemplary leadership, strategic guidance, and continued support, which have strengthened policing operations across the country.”
The photo of the four suspects arrested by the police can be viewed below:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.