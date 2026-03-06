The traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike community in Ikwo, Ebonyi state, Ezeogo Francis Igwe, has been killed by his kidnappers, the police confirmed.

Source: Twitter

Igwe, father of former deputy governor Kelechi Igwe, was abducted on Sunday, March 1, while on his way to church. Armed men on a motorcycle stopped his car, forced him out, and took him to an unknown location.

Police spokesman Joshua Ukandu, however, said the monarch was killed “a day after he was abducted.”

According to him, security operatives quickly launched a rescue operation.

“Following the kidnapping of HRH Eze Francis Igwe on 1st March 2026, operatives of the Ebonyi State Command immediately commenced intensive operations aimed at rescuing the kidnapped monarch,” Ukandu said.

Using intelligence and technical support, the police arrested two suspects linked to the kidnapping. During questioning, the men admitted that Igwe had been killed on March 2 and agreed to lead officers to the gang’s hideout to recover his remains.

Ukandu added that when officers approached the hideout, “other members of the gang opened fire on the operatives. The operatives responded with superior firepower, which overwhelmed the gang.”

One suspect was killed during the shootout, while the rest fled.

Seven more suspects were later arrested, and police recovered a locally made pistol. The suspects remain in custody as authorities continue efforts to catch other fleeing members.

“They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” Ukandu added.

The body of Ezeogo Francis Igwe, he noted, was recovered and taken to a mortuary for autopsy.

Source: Legit.ng