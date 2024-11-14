Former Ebonyi Commissioner Abia Onyike has left the PDP for the APC, citing Governor Nwifuru's leadership as a driving factor in his decision

Onyike, with a longstanding PDP background, announced his defection at a ceremony in Owutu Edda Ward

APC leaders welcomed Onyike’s move, viewing his experience as a significant boost to the party’s influence and electoral prospects in Ebonyi State

In a surprising political move, Abia Onyike, a former Commissioner in Ebonyi State, has officially announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyike made this announcement on Wednesday at a formal ceremony held in Owutu Edda Ward in Edda Local Government Area.

PDP chieftain leave party for APC Photo credit: Abia Onyike

Source: Facebook

Onyike has a long history with the PDP, having served as Special Adviser on Media Relations under former Governor Sam Egwu and as Commissioner for Information under Governor Martin Elechi, Vanguard reported.

Additionally, he is a former Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

In a statement on Thursday, November 14, Onyike explained his decision to join the APC, citing the positive leadership of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

He emphasized the governor’s role in restoring stability and development in Ebonyi State as a key factor in his shift.

"My decision to join the APC is because of the need to build a solid alliance of support for Governor Nwifuru, who has taken steps to restore good governance and inclusive politics in Ebonyi State," Onyike stated.

APC celebrates Onyike’s defection

Members of the APC welcomed Onyike’s entry, highlighting his influence and experience as valuable assets.

Oko Ogbuagu, Chairman of the APC in Owutu Edda Ward, expressed the party's enthusiasm for the addition of Onyike to their ranks, The Punch reported.

"Onyike is a tested hand. He is a man of the people, and his entry into our party will enhance its fortunes in future elections," Ogbuagu said.

Atiku fires back at Tinubu over claims on "stolen presidency"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, stating they harm Nigerians.

Atiku argued that Tinubu's administration is characterized by incompetence and policy flip-flops, citing the delayed implementation of the import duty lift on essential goods and alleged that CNG initiative.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng